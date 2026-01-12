Austin Colburn and Jana Larell Glover Join TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Austin Colburn (Fixing Frankie) and Jana Larell Glover (Six: The Musical) will be joining the company of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as standbys for Dougal and Robin. The musical is currently playing at Longacre Theatre.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin. Colburn and Glover join current standbys Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen) and Vincent Michael (Safety Not Guaranteed) in the company.

The musical arrived on Broadway last fall, following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, and celebrated its opening night on November 20, 2025. Read reviews for the production HERE!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport.