Video: Wayne Brady Talks ALL OUT, Working at Disney, and Being A Blerd

Survival Jobs hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, are thrilled to release a brand new episode today featuring five time Emmy Award winner and two time Grammy Award nominee Wayne Brady recorded live at WelcomeToTimeSquareStudios.com! The episode arrives as Wayne continues his Broadway run in All Out at the Nederlander Theatre, where he performs through Sunday, January 18 under the direction of Alex Timbers. All Out is a vibrant and joyful theatrical experience blending comedy, music, and personal storytelling, celebrating self expression, identity, and the power of showing up fully as yourself both onstage and off!

In this upbeat, hilarious, and deeply introspective conversation, Wayne opens up about the foundation built through years of survival jobs, from working at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios to navigating the challenges of being a struggling working actor in Los Angeles. He reflects on how those early experiences shaped his work ethic, creativity, and resilience, while emphasizing the importance of young artists taking risks, making mistakes, and honing their craft while they can. During the episode, Jason also takes a moment to give Wayne his flowers, acknowledging the groundbreaking impact he has had as a Black man in television over the last three decades and the doors he has opened through his talent, generosity, and longevity.

This is a must listen episode for fans of Wayne Brady and for anyone in need of inspiration, encouragement, or a reminder that success is rarely linear. With honesty, heart, and infectious joy, Wayne shares hard earned wisdom about perseverance, growth, and embracing every chapter of the journey!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!