John Patrick Collins to Step into the Role of 'Bob' in THE OUTSIDERS

John Patrick Collins, currently a swing in the company of The Outsiders, will assume the role of “Bob” on Broadway for three weeks from next Tuesday, December 16th to Sunday, January 4th at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Kevin Csolak plays his final performance in the role this Sunday, December 14th and original Broadway cast member Kevin William Paul, currently appearing in Classic Stage Company's revival of The Baker's Wife, returns to the role on Tuesday, January 6th.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.