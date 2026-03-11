Photos: Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and More in Rehearsals for SCHMIGADOON

This week the company of Schmigadoon! gathered at New 42 Studios to begin rehearsals for the new Broadway musical and welcome Maulik Pancholy to their town. Pancholy, best known for his role as Jonathan on “30 Rock,” joined the cast as The Reverend, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) as Mildred Layton, The Reverend’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business.

Reprising her role from the Apple Original series, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) is Florence Menlove, the oblivious and dutiful wife of Mayor Menlove.

Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) will star as Mayor Menlove, the welcoming mayor of the town with a secret (and a song) in his heart.

Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) plays Emma Tate, a more modern woman and the town’s teacher who struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold.

Ayaan Diop will make his Broadway debut as Carson, a lovable young resident of Schmigadoon who adds comedic charm.

Screen and stage star Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) is Doc, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart.

Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) will star as Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is trouble with a capital T, especially once he sets his sights on Melissa.

McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) will portray Betsy, the farmer’s daughter who instantly falls for Josh.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Ruth O’Reilly), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaleigh Cronin (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Zaneeta), Lauralyn McClelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Miles McNicoll (Alternate for Carson), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Norma Nelson), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).