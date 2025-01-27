News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Original Film Star Isabella Rossellini Visits DEATH BECOMES HER

Rossellini played the role of Lisle von Rhuman in the film.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
Isabella Rossellini, who appeared in the original film Death Becomes Her, recently paid a visit to the Broadway production. Following the show, she posed with members of the cast backstage and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija AbneyLauren CelentanoSarita ColonKaleigh CroninNatalie Charle EllisTaurean EverettMichael GraceffaNeil HaskellKolton KrouseJosh LamonSarah MeahlXimone RoseSir Brock WarrenBud WeberRyan WorsingWarren YangKyle BrownLakota KnuckleJohanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




