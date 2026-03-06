Video: TRAITORS Stars Make DEATH BECOMES HER TikTok After Shocking Finale

Traitors stars Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins are working it out on the Death Becomes Her remix. The two Love Island alums used popular lyrics from the hit Broadway musical for a TikTok following the devastating season four finale, where Rausch stunned Higgins by revealing he was a Traitor.

The stars of the Alan Cumming-hosted series appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live earlier this week to discuss the final episode of the Peacock competition series. Before getting on camera, they reenacted Jennifer Simard's viral "That was rude" TikTok sound, which has frequently made the rounds on social media.

A major theatrical adaptation of The Traitors is in development for launch in London next year. The production is being written by John Finnemore (Cabin Pressure, Good Omens) and directed by Olivier Award-winner Robert Hastie (Operation Mincemeat, Standing at the Sky's Edge).

While Death Becomes Her continues to smash on Broadway, several sounds from the musical’s score went viral on social media, including the iconic “That. Was. Rude.,” “Tell Me, Earnest,” and “She stole my life, she made me cuckoo.” Learn more about the viral moment here.