Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! We're here to give your day a showstopping start with the latest highlights and must-read stories from across the BroadwayWorld stage. Box office magic this week saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child conjure up grosses that even beat Hamilton, while we also got a creative peek as playwright Bess Wohl shared her process behind LIBERATION. The red carpet was rolled out for opening night bows at Marjorie Prime, and we caught special moments like Lorna Courtney passing the 'Veronica' croquet mallet for Heathers (watch here). If that's not enough: Patti LuPone delighted fans with yodeling in Palm Royale (see the video), and it wouldn't be the holidays without a visit from Divine Brown's jazzy festive special (details here). From dazzling photo galleries to breaking industry news, scroll on for all the stories lighting up the marquee today!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/7/25 - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Beats HAMILTON
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/7/2025.
Video: How Bess Wohl Drew on Her Past to Create LIBERATION
What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? In this video, watch as Liberation playwright Bess Wohl breaks down her words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script.
Photos: The Cast of MARJORIE PRIME Takes Opening Night Bows
The cast of Marjorie Prime on Broadway officially opened on Monday, December 8, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Lorna Courtney Passes the Role of 'Veronica' in HEATHERS on to Kuhoo Verma
by Michael Major
As Lorna Courtney took her final bow as 'Veronica Sawyer' in Heathers the Musical, she 'passed the mallet' to the production's new star, Kuhoo Verma. In a new video, Courtney hands over the croquet mallet to Verma before she joins the company.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Patti LuPone Yodel in PALM ROYALE Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of its debut on Wednesday, Apple has shared a new sneak peek clip of Tony Award winner Patti LuPone in the new episode of Palm Royale, where she shows off her yodeling skills during a square-dance party in Palm Beach. Watch the clip now.. (more...)
Video: Divine Brown Is Reimagining the Holidays
Video: Randy Rainbow Releases New Christmas Special
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside New York Stage And Film's 40th Anniversary Gala, Honoring Douglas Harmon and Jane Harmon
by Jennifer Broski
New York Stage and Film held its 40th Anniversary Gala, commemorating 40 years of developing new works and a reunion of acclaimed artists at SAF. The event honored Board Member Douglas Harmon and Founding Board Member Jane Harmon for their contributions to New York Stage and Film and the American Theater. Check out photos here.. (more...)
| Photos: Billy Crudup, Denise Gough, and More in Rehearsal For HIGH NOON
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsal photos have been released for the World Premiere of the play HIGH NOON, starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup as Will Kane and Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough as Amy Fowler.. (more...)
Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Celebrates Opening Night at Irish Rep
Photos: Inside New York Stage And Film's 40th Anniversary Gala, Honoring Douglas Harmon and Jane Harmon
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver Will Release 'How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying' Book
by Stephi Wild
Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver will release a new book 'How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying' in March. Learn more about the book and how to preorder it here!. (more...)
MASQUERADE Launches Digital Cancellation Line; Extends Through March 2026
by Michael Major
Masquerade will now play an additional 8 weeks through March 2026. Masquerade also announced it has partnered with TodayTix to offer $178 Digital Cancellation Line tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
