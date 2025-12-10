 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 10, 2025
Good morning, Broadway fans! We're here to give your day a showstopping start with the latest highlights and must-read stories from across the BroadwayWorld stage. Box office magic this week saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child conjure up grosses that even beat Hamilton, while we also got a creative peek as playwright Bess Wohl shared her process behind LIBERATION. The red carpet was rolled out for opening night bows at Marjorie Prime, and we caught special moments like Lorna Courtney passing the 'Veronica' croquet mallet for Heathers (watch here). If that's not enough: Patti LuPone delighted fans with yodeling in Palm Royale (see the video), and it wouldn't be the holidays without a visit from Divine Brown's jazzy festive special (details here). From dazzling photo galleries to breaking industry news, scroll on for all the stories lighting up the marquee today!


 

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/7/25 - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Beats HAMILTON

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/7/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image
Video: How Bess Wohl Drew on Her Past to Create LIBERATION

What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? In this video, watch as Liberation playwright Bess Wohl breaks down her words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image
Photos: The Cast of MARJORIE PRIME Takes Opening Night Bows

The cast of Marjorie Prime on Broadway officially opened on Monday, December 8, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image Video: Lorna Courtney Passes the Role of 'Veronica' in HEATHERS on to Kuhoo Verma
by Michael Major
As Lorna Courtney took her final bow as 'Veronica Sawyer' in Heathers the Musical, she 'passed the mallet' to the production's new star, Kuhoo Verma. In a new video, Courtney hands over the croquet mallet to Verma before she joins the company.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image Video: Watch Patti LuPone Yodel in PALM ROYALE Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of its debut on Wednesday, Apple has shared a new sneak peek clip of Tony Award winner Patti LuPone in the new episode of Palm Royale, where she shows off her yodeling skills during a square-dance party in Palm Beach. Watch the clip now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image Video: Divine Brown Is Reimagining the Holidays
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
If you are in the Toronto area on December 21, celebrate the holiday season with host Darryn de Souza and the sensational Divine Brown as they blend timeless hits with festive holiday favourites. Brampton On Stage will present Re-Imagined: A Holiday Affair, featuring lush harmonies, jazzy rhythms, and heartwarming holiday spirit.. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Releases New Christmas Special
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a new Christmas special, titled 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like F This.' The new video parodies “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson and “White Christmas” (intro) by Irving Berlin.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image Photos: Inside New York Stage And Film's 40th Anniversary Gala, Honoring Douglas Harmon and Jane Harmon
by Jennifer Broski
New York Stage and Film held its 40th Anniversary Gala, commemorating 40 years of developing new works and a reunion of acclaimed artists at SAF. The event honored Board Member Douglas Harmon and Founding Board Member Jane Harmon for their contributions to New York Stage and Film and the American Theater. Check out photos here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image Photos: Billy Crudup, Denise Gough, and More in Rehearsal For HIGH NOON
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsal photos have been released for the World Premiere of the play HIGH NOON, starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup as Will Kane and Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough as Amy Fowler.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More Image Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Celebrates Opening Night at Irish Rep
by Nicole Rosky
Now onstage at Irish Repertory Theatre is the 2025 holiday production, It’s A Wonderful Life!, adapted for radio from Frank Capra's 1946 film by Anthony E. Palermo and directed by Charlotte Moore (A Child’s Christmas in Wales). Featuring music direction by David Hancock Turner (The Butcher Boy), It’s A Wonderful Life! will run through December 31, 2025. Check out photos from opening night!. (more...)

Industry Insights
Tony Danza, Michael Longfellow, and Thomas Sadoski​ Will Lead Industry Reading of Ben Andron's Broken Snow
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Engine will present an industry reading of BROKEN SNOW on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, continuing the development of the new play written by Ben Andron and directed by Colin Hanlon. . (more...)
Black Broadway Men, Inc. Renames Annual Playwriting Initiative in Honor of Jesse L. Kearney
by Stephi Wild
Black Broadway Men Inc. announced the relaunch of its annual Playwriting Initiative to honor the legacy of BBM vice-president & author Jesse L. Kearney, who passed away January of this year.. (more...)
Music League and Roxxem Win Music Tectonics' 2025 Swimming With Narwhals Startup Competition
by Stephi Wild
Music Tectonics is here to shout about the winners of its annual Swimming with Narwhals competition for innovative startups in music tech. These winners show how music is everywhere, shifting the status quo of media, tech, and entertainment.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns and More to Star in COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and the creative team for Come From Away, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season.. (more...)
Rachel Dratch, Wayne Brady and More Join 2026 Encores! Productions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Center has revealed additional cast members for the 2026 Encores! series, including Rachel Dratch, Wayne Brady, Claybourne Elder, and more.. (more...)
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
by BWW Awards
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Voting ends on 12/31/2025 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!. (more...)
THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES to Close on Broadway Earlier Than Expected
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Queen of Versailles on Broadway, starring Kristin Chenoweth, will close at Broadway's St. James Theatre weeks earlier than expected.. (more...)
Jeremy O. Harris Released After Arrest in Japanese Airport for Alleged Drug Smuggling
by Stephi Wild
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris has been released after spending three weeks in custody on suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into Japan. Learn more here!. (more...)

Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver Will Release 'How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying' Book
by Stephi Wild
Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver will release a new book 'How to Succeed in Musical Theatre Without Really Dying' in March. Learn more about the book and how to preorder it here!. (more...)

MASQUERADE Launches Digital Cancellation Line; Extends Through March 2026
by Michael Major
Masquerade will now play an additional 8 weeks through March 2026. Masquerade also announced it has partnered with TodayTix to offer $178 Digital Cancellation Line tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app.. (more...)

Creative Team Set For the World Premiere of Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan's BASURA
by Stephi Wild
The creative team has been announced for the world premiere production of BASURA, a new musical with music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, premiering at the Alliance Theatre.. (more...)
Review: DRACAPELLA, Park Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Bram Stoker’s Dracula can actually be quite funny. There’s the cowboy who’s inexplicably present in 19th-century Yorkshire, and how Jonathan Harker sees nothing wrong with doing routine real estate transactions at a remote Transylvanian castle. Unfortunately, Dracapella has channelled precisely none of this.. (more...)
Interview: Ben Platt Comes Home for a Two-Week Ahmanson Residency
by Melissa Heckscher
Fresh off a national tour and New York residency, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning performer talks set lists, surprise guests, and why he’ll always choose a “show family” over the solo spotlight.. (more...)
From Atlantic Alumni to Broadway Debut! Meet Sky Smith
by Atlantic Theater Company
From Atlantic alumni to Broadway debut! Sky Smith lived the dream in OUR TOWN in Broadway —and the journey has only just begun. Do you Want to hear more about his experience, backstage moments, and how he made it to the big stage? . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Let the stars in the sky
Remind us of man’s compassion.
Let us love till we die
And God bless us everyone."

- A Christmas Carol

