Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 10, 2025- CURSED CHILD Outsells HAMILTON and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! We're here to give your day a showstopping start with the latest highlights and must-read stories from across the BroadwayWorld stage. Box office magic this week saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child conjure up grosses that even beat Hamilton, while we also got a creative peek as playwright Bess Wohl shared her process behind LIBERATION. The red carpet was rolled out for opening night bows at Marjorie Prime, and we caught special moments like Lorna Courtney passing the 'Veronica' croquet mallet for Heathers (watch here). If that's not enough: Patti LuPone delighted fans with yodeling in Palm Royale (see the video), and it wouldn't be the holidays without a visit from Divine Brown's jazzy festive special (details here). From dazzling photo galleries to breaking industry news, scroll on for all the stories lighting up the marquee today!