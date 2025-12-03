Photos: Jeremy Jordan and Aisha Jackson in THE GREAT GATSBY

 tracker
By: Dec. 03, 2025

You can now get a first look at production photos of Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Aisha Jackson (The Notebook, Once Upon A One More Time, Waitress) as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Jordan returned to the musical in the title role on November 10, 2025.
 
Continuing in the cast alongside Jordan and Jackson are Michael Maliakel as Nick, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim. 
 
The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. 
 
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

