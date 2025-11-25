Video: Laurie Metcalf Talks LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD, Collaboration with Joe Mantello





Laurie Metcalf is back treading the boards in Little Bear Ridge Road, the new Broadway play now running at the Booth Theatre. On Tuesday, the Tony winner visited Live with Kelly and Mark to talk all about it.

During her appearance, she praised director Joe Mantello, with whom she has worked on several plays. "My only regret is that we didn't start working together earlier in our careers because I just want to keep doing it and doing it," she shared of her collaboration with the acclaimed director. "I think we trust each other, I think we make each other laugh, I think we can't wait to get into a rehearsal room together and start digging it around."

Metcalf also teased both her character and that of a couch that prominently features in the show. "Sarah is a nurse who lives in Idaho and would probably be totally fine living on her own, but all of a sudden her estranged nephew has come to say, and that's upsetting to her." she explained.

"The sofa has a lot of surprises to it. The sofa gets a laugh. The sofa had to audition; we went through many sofas, and that's the one that won. It's incredible. It does things in the show and takes on a life of its own."

Little Bear Ridge Road is now playing at the Booth Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement, concluding on Sunday, February 15. Check out what the critics had to say.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.