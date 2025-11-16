Photos/Video: CHESS Releases Official First Look Ahead of Broadway Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chess opens on Broadway Sunday night, and ahead of its first official performance, the production released official photos and video to give audiences a sneak peek at the star-studded revival.

Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Lea Michele (Funny Girl), and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) lead the cast, joined by Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) as Walter, and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) in featured roles.

The ensemble includes Kyla Louise Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

The production features a re-worked book by Danny Strong, with music by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy