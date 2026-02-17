Full Cast Set for BEACHES On Broadway Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Previews begin on Friday, March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.
Beaches, A New Musical has found their young stars of the new musical. Samantha Schwartz and Zeya Grace will play Little Cee Cee and Little Bertie, respectively, telling the tale of the iconic young friendship that started it all on the boardwalk of Atlantic City.
Additionally, joining powerhouse stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett and the previously announced Brent Thiessen and Ben Jacoby will be Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Joelle Gully, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.
Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.
Co-Directed by Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the musical will be choreographed by Jennifer Rias, with orchestrations by Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen. The Broadway scenic design is by Drama Desk Award winner James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Tony Award Nominee David Bengali, and wig, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas. Casting is by The TRC Company, Peter Van Dam, CSA. Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor and Paul Staroba serves as Music Director. The Production Stage Manager is Thomas Recktenwald and Alchemy Production Group serves as General Manager. Dates & cities for the national tour will be announced at a later date.