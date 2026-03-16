CEO Matt Upshaw Acquires Advertising and Marketing Agency Serino Coyne

Current CEO of Serino Coyne, Matt Upshaw, has assumed independent ownership of the advertising and marketing agency. The new entity will retain its original name and will christen its new home, a newly custom-designed, state of the art suite of offices located at 1450 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10036, in April 2026, in the heart of Times Square, with 100% retention of executives, staff and associates.

Upshaw has been a vital part of Serino Coyne since he began his tenure in 2007 as a freshman Assistant Account Executive. He was quickly advanced through a series of promotions, leading to Vice President, Account Management and Insights (2015), then Managing Director (2018) and ultimately landing the role of Chief Executive Officer (2019). Under his leadership, the agency has sharpened its focus on an audience-first strategy and deepened its commitment to crafting campaigns built on empathy, insight, and creative excellence.

“The core driver behind this transition is, and always has been, the extraordinary people combining decades of invaluable, front-line expertise who animate this organization. The live entertainment landscape is more dynamic and more competitive than it’s ever been. Audiences today discover culture across feeds, streets, and screens — and the next generation craves in-person experiences that foster genuine connection,” said Upshaw. “Serino Coyne is uniquely positioned at that intersection. Independence gives us the agility to move faster, think bolder, and double down on what we do best: crafting the strategies that help extraordinary experiences find the audiences they deserve.”

Serino Coyne was originally founded by Nancy Coyne and Matthew Serino in 1977, establishing the very first ad agency dedicated to live entertainment. Serino Coyne ushered in a new era, introducing the big game of consumer brand marketing to Broadway and major New York City attractions and cultural institutions.

“What Nancy Coyne and Matthew Serino understood in 1977 was radical at the time: that live entertainment deserved the same caliber of marketing as any consumer brand. That insight built an industry,” said Upshaw. “What we understand now is equally important — that audiences aren’t simply bought, they’re crafted. Built through insight, imagination, and intention. The way people discover and engage with culture has transformed, and we intend to lead that transformation.”

Research consistently confirms that live entertainment and experiences remain a premium, singular, compelling experience. The proven isolation of technology and stress of political division has dramatically driven and elevated both affinity and demand.

“The arts, humanities and shared cultural experiences are more vital than ever. Stories instruct us, experiences enrich us, connection sustains us. Live, shared experiences are a social tonic.” said Upshaw.

Serino Coyne’s transition to private ownership follows its sale by Omnicom, creating the opportunity for the agency to operate independently under the leadership of Upshaw.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid