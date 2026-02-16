Video: Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett & More Give a Sneak Peek of BEACHES

Beaches, A New Musical is coming to Broadway! The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

"Timing is everything, right? I think we're supposed to be here now at this time in the world and coming in this season," explained producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso. "It just feels right because I think more than ever the world needs a musical about friendship.

From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship.

"We know the job is for us to build this chemistry and it's got to happen off stage so that you can feel it on stage and we did," added Barrett. "We had a lot of late nights getting to know each other, working on the piece, talking through the script, rehearsing each other, which is really fun because we really trust each other's taste in that way. We got close and it's only going to make the show that much better."

Watch in this video as the company tells us all about the new musical and gives a very special sneak peek of "Wish I Could Be Like You," "Words I Could have Said," and "Real Woman." Watch the full performances here!