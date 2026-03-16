THE FEAR OF 13 Launches In-Person Rush and Digital Lottery Policies

In-person rush and digital lottery policies have been announced for the Broadway premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts.

Based on the documentary directed by David Sington, The Fear of 13 will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19, with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 15, at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

In-Person Rush Tickets

In-person rush tickets will be available in person at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street), beginning when the box office opens on each day of performance for $45 subject to availability. Rush tickets are limited to two per person and are on a first-come first served basis.

Digital Lottery

Entries for the digital lottery begin at 12am the day before the scheduled performance, and winners are drawn that day at 10am and 3pm. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $45 each. The digital lottery is available at rush.telecharge.com.

About The Fear of 13

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

Brody and Thompson will be joined by Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations), Michael Cavinder (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl), Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw), Victor Cruz (“Blue Bloods”), Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English), Jeb Kreager (“Mare of Easttown”), and Ben Thompson (Waitress).

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at the Donmar Warehouse. Original production directed by Justin Martin.