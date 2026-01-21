Photos: Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, and More Join ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

The rotating cast of All Out: Comedy About Ambition is now starring Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner and Sarah Silverman. Check out photos of the new cast's first bows below!

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

The final cast will be Nicholas Braun, Ashley Park, Ray Romano, and Jenny Slate, who will perform February 17–March 8.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas