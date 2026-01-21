Photos: Channing Tatum Introduces MAGIC MIKE LIVE in New York

Magic Mike is coming to NYC! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, MAGIC MIKE LIVE will bring an all-new flagship production to New York City this fall. Created and directed by Channing Tatum, the global stage sensation begins performances Oct. 8, with an official opening night on Oct. 22, in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue one block from Times Square.

The production was introduced in a special press event on January 20, featuring Channing Tatum. Check out photos below!

Joining long-running residencies in Las Vegas and London, MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York is a next-level, 360-degree live experience inspired by the hit films. The audience is in the middle of it all as the cast performs onstage, overhead, and throughout the room, blurring the line between the stage and the audience. Over 90 minutes, MAGIC MIKE LIVE delivers world-class dance, athleticism, and acrobatics, layered with music and comedy, grounded in a message of confidence, celebration, and empowerment. It's made for the ultimate girls' night out, big celebrations, or a date night that keeps the party going long after the music ends.

The New York cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE will be led by Sebastian Melo Taivera as “Mike,” with an ensemble that includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Ellena Takos, Marcus Vrondas, and Josh Williams. Additional casting to be announced.

The New York production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE is co-directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated choreographer Alison Faulk with choreographer and associate director Luke Broadlick; music supervision and composition by Jack Rayner, production design by Rachel O'Toole, scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita La Scala, costume direction by Marina Toybina, aerial choreography by Dreya Weber, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Nick Kourtides, production supervision by Don Gilmore, general management by Alchemy Production Group, casting by Katie Zanca Spalding, and is executive produced by Vincent Marini.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York will perform a 90-minute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday with 10 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday, and a 5 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday; DARK Tuesdays. Greenlight will be open nightly from 5 p.m. and show tickets are not required for entry.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas