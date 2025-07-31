 tracking pixel
Photos: Disney Takes Over BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

By: Jul. 31, 2025
Earlier today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park concluded its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. Check out photos from today's show!

This week's performances featured a Disney takeover with the casts of Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. Catch a sneak peek below and check back for complete video coverage. Catch up on Week 1Week 2Week 3 and Week 4.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Ricola Warmup with Jane Fujita
Ricola Warmup with Jane Fujita

Cubby Bryant, Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy, Christine Nagy and Marcus M. Martin
Cubby Bryant, Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy, Christine Nagy and Marcus M. Martin

Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

Ben Jeffrey. Jim Ferris and Gavin Lee
Ben Jeffrey. Jim Ferris and Gavin Lee

Pearl Khwezi, Tshidi Manye and Vincent Jamal Hooper
Pearl Khwezi, Tshidi Manye and Vincent Jamal Hooper

Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy

Tshidi Manye
Tshidi Manye

Tshidi Manye
Tshidi Manye

Pearl Khwezi and Vincent Jamal Hooper
Pearl Khwezi and Vincent Jamal Hooper

Pearl Khwezi and Vincent Jamal Hooper
Pearl Khwezi and Vincent Jamal Hooper

Pearl Khwezi and Vincent Jamal Hooper
Pearl Khwezi and Vincent Jamal Hooper

Ben Jeffrey
Ben Jeffrey

Belinda Allen
Belinda Allen

Belinda Allen
Belinda Allen

Belinda Allen
Belinda Allen

Belinda Allen
Belinda Allen

Belinda Allen
Belinda Allen

Michael Schimmele, Colt Prattes and Jacob Ben-Shmuel
Michael Schimmele, Colt Prattes and Jacob Ben-Shmuel

Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy and Marcus M. Martin
Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy and Marcus M. Martin

Marcus M. Martin and Adi Roy
Marcus M. Martin and Adi Roy

Adi Roy and Marcus M. Martin
Adi Roy and Marcus M. Martin

Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele
Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele

Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele
Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele

Colt Prattes, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele
Colt Prattes, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele

Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele
Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele

Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele
Marcus M. Martin, Colt Prattes, Adi Roy, Jacob Ben-Shmuel and Michael Schimmele

Ben Jeffrey, Vincent Jamal Hooper and Jim Ferris
Ben Jeffrey, Vincent Jamal Hooper and Jim Ferris

Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara
Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara

Adi Roy
Adi Roy

Sonya Balsara
Sonya Balsara

Sonya Balsara
Sonya Balsara

Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy
Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy

Marcus M. Martin and Adi Roy
Marcus M. Martin and Adi Roy

Marcus M. Martin
Marcus M. Martin

Marcus M. Martin
Marcus M. Martin

Belina Allen
Belina Allen

Belinda Allen
Belinda Allen

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Disney Day Finale
Disney Day Finale

Disney Day Finale
Disney Day Finale

Disney Day Finale
Disney Day Finale

Disney Day Finale
Disney Day Finale


Videos