Video: Disney Takes Over at Broadway In Bryant Park

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, on Thursday, July 31, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park concluded its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

The week 4 performances featured the casts of The Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, including: Marcus M. Martin, Tshidi Manye, Ben Jeffrey, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Jim Ferris, Pearl Khewzi, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Belinda Allyn, and Gavin Lee. Watch highlights in this video!

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.