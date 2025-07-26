Video: Highlights from Broadway In Bryant Park with THE OUTSIDERS, HADESTOWN, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, on Thursday, July 24, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

The week 3 performances featured the casts of:

Buena Vista Social Club: Sophia Ramos, Mel Seme

Hadestown: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Myra Molloy, Jessie Shelton, KC Dela Cruz, Marla Lousisaint

Hamilton: Jared Dixon, Stephanie Umoh, Morgan Anita Wood, Cherry Torres, Jarrod Spector

Mamma Mia!: Christine Sherrill, Amy Weaver, Carly Sakolove, Jalynn Steele, Grant Reynolds

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Rayven Bailey, Samantha Dodemaide, Donnie Hammond, Jeigh Madjus, Christian Douglas, Nicci Claspwell

Six The Musical: Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, Taylor Marie Daniel

The Outsiders: Josh Strobl, Sky Lakota-Lynch and the cast of The Outsiders

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for final performances from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.