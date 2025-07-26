Video: Highlights from Broadway In Bryant Park with THE OUTSIDERS, HADESTOWN, and More

Other performances featured the casts of Hmailton, Mamma Mia, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Six.
Earlier this week, on Thursday, July 24, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.
Buena Vista Social Club: Sophia Ramos, Mel Seme
Hadestown: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Myra Molloy, Jessie Shelton, KC Dela Cruz, Marla Lousisaint
Hamilton: Jared Dixon, Stephanie Umoh, Morgan Anita Wood, Cherry Torres, Jarrod Spector
Mamma Mia!: Christine Sherrill, Amy Weaver, Carly Sakolove, Jalynn Steele, Grant Reynolds
Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Rayven Bailey, Samantha Dodemaide, Donnie Hammond, Jeigh Madjus, Christian Douglas, Nicci Claspwell
Six The Musical: Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, Taylor Marie Daniel
The Outsiders: Josh Strobl, Sky Lakota-Lynch and the cast of The Outsiders
Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for final performances from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.
