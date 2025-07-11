Video: Broadway In Bryant Park Returns With MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, BOOP! and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

The week 1 performances featured the casts of:

& Juliet: Gianna Harris, Michael Iván Carrier, Nathan Levy, and more performed "...Baby One More Time" and "I Kissed a Girl".

BOOP! The Musical: Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, Faith Prince, and more performed "Where I Wanna Be" and "The Color of Love".

Hell’s Kitchen: Amanda Reid and Benjamin H. Moore performed "The River" and "If I Ain't Got You".

Maybe Happy Ending: Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron performed "The Rainy Day We Met" and "A Sentimental Person".

MJ the Musical: Matte Martinez, Sasha Allen, and more performed "I'll Be there" and "Beat It".

The Great Gatsby: Michael Maliakel, Dariana Mullen, and more perfromed "Roaring On" and "La Dee Dah With You".

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just In Time, The Book of Mormon, and Wicked. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.