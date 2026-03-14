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Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert

The concert explored 250 years of American music.

By: Mar. 14, 2026

Check out photos from The New York Pops' concert, The Music of US: From Then To Now on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The concert was part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival, which examines the musical traditions that have shaped American identity since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

See photos from the event here!Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin and Steven Reineke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Lee Musiker

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Steven Reineke and Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton and Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton, Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton, Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Hilary Hawke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Hilary Hawke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Kevin Kuhn

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Hilary Hawke and Sara Caswell

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Hilary Hawke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes, Max Clayton and Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Steven Reineke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Essential Voices USA-John Schwab, Bailey Claffey, Eric Chiles, Michael Douris, Fay parris. John Vetere, Harry Carter, John Bowles Front row BethAnn Cohen, Noa Wind, Judith Clurman, Suzanne Julig, Jackie Berliant, Mika Marriott, Lyla Carter, Maria Schwab

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Steven Reineke and Tchin

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Nova Payton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Hilary Hawke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Hilary Hawke

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Steven Reineke, Judith Clurman, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
John Schwab, Eric Chiles, Noa Wind, Hilary Hawke, Tchin, Bailey Claffey, Steven Reineke, Judith Clurman, Nova Payton, Ephraim Syles, Max Clayton, Michael Douris, Maria Schwab, John Vetere Front Row Suzanne Julig, Mika Marriott, Jackie Berliant, BethAnn Cohen, Lylla Carter, Fay Parris. Harry Carter, John Bowles

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Max Clayton and Judith Clurman

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Ephraim Sykes and Jamie deRoy

Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert Image
Christina Rose, Ephraim Sykes and Jamie deRoy


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