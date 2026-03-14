Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert

Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond.

Check out photos from The New York Pops' concert, The Music of US: From Then To Now on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The concert was part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival, which examines the musical traditions that have shaped American identity since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

See photos from the event here!

Tchin



Tchin



Tchin



Tchin and Steven Reineke



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Lee Musiker



Max Clayton



Max Clayton



Max Clayton



Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes



Steven Reineke and Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes



Max Clayton



Max Clayton



Max Clayton



Nova Payton and Max Clayton



Max Clayton, Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton



Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton



Max Clayton, Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton



Steven Reineke



Hilary Hawke



Hilary Hawke



Kevin Kuhn



Hilary Hawke and Sara Caswell



Hilary Hawke



Ephraim Sykes, Max Clayton and Nova Payton



Ephraim Sykes



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Max Clayton



Ephraim Sykes



Steven Reineke



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton



Tchin



Tchin



Essential Voices USA-John Schwab, Bailey Claffey, Eric Chiles, Michael Douris, Fay parris. John Vetere, Harry Carter, John Bowles Front row BethAnn Cohen, Noa Wind, Judith Clurman, Suzanne Julig, Jackie Berliant, Mika Marriott, Lyla Carter, Maria Schwab



Steven Reineke and Tchin



Max Clayton



Max Clayton



Nova Payton



Nova Payton



Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes



Hilary Hawke



Hilary Hawke



Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton



Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton



Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Steven Reineke, Judith Clurman, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton



John Schwab, Eric Chiles, Noa Wind, Hilary Hawke, Tchin, Bailey Claffey, Steven Reineke, Judith Clurman, Nova Payton, Ephraim Syles, Max Clayton, Michael Douris, Maria Schwab, John Vetere Front Row Suzanne Julig, Mika Marriott, Jackie Berliant, BethAnn Cohen, Lylla Carter, Fay Parris. Harry Carter, John Bowles



Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton



Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton



Max Clayton and Judith Clurman



Ephraim Sykes and Jamie deRoy



Christina Rose, Ephraim Sykes and Jamie deRoy