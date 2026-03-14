Photos: The New York Pops' THE MUSIC OF US: FROM THEN TO NOW Concert
The concert explored 250 years of American music.
Check out photos from The New York Pops' concert, The Music of US: From Then To Now on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
The concert was part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival, which examines the musical traditions that have shaped American identity since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
See photos from the event here!
Tchin
Tchin
Tchin
Tchin and Steven Reineke
Steven Reineke and Ephraim Sykes
Max Clayton, Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton
Max Clayton, Ephraim Sykes and Nova Payton
Hilary Hawke
Hilary Hawke
Hilary Hawke and Sara Caswell
Hilary Hawke
Ephraim Sykes, Max Clayton and Nova Payton
Tchin
Tchin
Essential Voices USA-John Schwab, Bailey Claffey, Eric Chiles, Michael Douris, Fay parris. John Vetere, Harry Carter, John Bowles Front row BethAnn Cohen, Noa Wind, Judith Clurman, Suzanne Julig, Jackie Berliant, Mika Marriott, Lyla Carter, Maria Schwab
Steven Reineke and Tchin
Hilary Hawke
Hilary Hawke
Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton
Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton
Tchin, Hilary Hawke, Steven Reineke, Judith Clurman, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton
John Schwab, Eric Chiles, Noa Wind, Hilary Hawke, Tchin, Bailey Claffey, Steven Reineke, Judith Clurman, Nova Payton, Ephraim Syles, Max Clayton, Michael Douris, Maria Schwab, John Vetere Front Row Suzanne Julig, Mika Marriott, Jackie Berliant, BethAnn Cohen, Lylla Carter, Fay Parris. Harry Carter, John Bowles
Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton
Steven Reineke, Nova Payton, Ephraim Sykes and Max Clayton
Max Clayton and Judith Clurman
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