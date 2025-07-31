Video: Sneak Peek of Broadway In Bryant Park, Week 4

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Earlier today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park concluded its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

This week's performances featured a Disney takeover with the casts of Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. Catch a sneak peek below and check back for complete video coverage. Catch up on Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.

Marcus M. Martin sings "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin:

Gavin Lee sings "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast: