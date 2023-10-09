Photos: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & More in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway

The Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG officially opens at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 3 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179 Photo 4 Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

The Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along officially opens at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10.

Get a first look at photos below!
 
Directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.
 
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn. The production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.
 
The production recently enjoyed a critically acclaimed and completely sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop, after its sold-out runs at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.
 
Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory – a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.
 
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, and New York Theatre Workshop. This production was originally produced at the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani) and subsequently produced in London’s West End by Sonia Friedman Productions, Menier Chocolate Factory, and Neal Street Productions.
 
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG also features choreography by Tim Jackson, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick, scenery and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, music supervision by Catherine Jayes, music direction by Joel Fram, associate music supervision by Alvin Hough, Jr., and music coordination by Kristy Norter. Merrily We Roll Along was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince and originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer, and Harold Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines.
 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration last night, Sunday, October 8. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!

2
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song Haunts His Dreams Photo
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song 'Haunts His Dreams'

Merrily We Roll Along was recently featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, where the cast discussed the show, Sondheim, and more. In a new clip, Daniel Radcliffe reveals which song from the show 'haunts his dreams'.

3
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch the trio, along with director Maria Friedman, discuss bringing Merrily We Roll Along back to Broadway, along with new clips from the show!

4
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

In this video, watch as Krystal Joy Brown chats about the complexities of her character in Merrily We Roll Along, the honor of bringing a Sondheim musical back to Broadway, and so much more!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Photo Tee Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Photo Tee
Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote

From This Author - Show Highlights

Photos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLDPhotos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Photos: First Look at Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!Photos: First Look at Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The ShedPhotos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
Video: Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway

Videos

Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser Video
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You