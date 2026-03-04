Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 4, 2026- WICKED Welcomes New Leads and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There's plenty of excitement to wake up to today. Big changes are happening on Broadway as the new HADESTOWN cast steps into the spotlight, with first-look portraits showcasing the company's fresh faces. WICKED has also welcomed a new lineup—including Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn—bringing new energy to Oz. On the financial front, the latest Broadway grosses are in, with the week showing a dip amid weather disruptions. In case you missed it, enjoy a video duet between Shoshana Bean and Pink, get inspired by conversations from the upcoming DEATH OF A SALESMAN revival, and watch Daniel Radcliffe’s unique audience moments from EVERY BRILLIANT THING. Plus, don't miss news about the ROMEO & JULIET West End extension, industry honors, and new initiatives supporting theatre-makers. Dive in for the latest, and get your Broadway fix to start your day right!
But first...
Thursday, March 5
2026 Olivier Award nominations announced
Burnout Paradise opens Off-Broadway
Friday, March 6
Death of a Salesman begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, March 8
Bug closes on Broadway
All Out closes on Broadway
Photos: First Look Portraits of the New HADESTOWN Cast
Hadestown will welcome an all new principal cast on Broadway. You can now get a first look at photos of the new cast in character, in advance of their first performance.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/1/26 - Grosses Fall 17.49% Amid Weather Closures
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/1/2026.
Photos: Keri René Fuller, Emma Flynn, and the New Cast of WICKED on Broadway
Beginning March 3, the Broadway blockbuster WICKED is welcoming five new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre. Learn more and check out all new photos here!
| Video: Shoshana Bean Duets With Pink on Her Song 'Let Me Believe'
by Stephi Wild
Shoshana Bean dished on showing her totally unfiltered self on her new album 'Only Smoke.' Then, she took to the stage alongside Pink to perform a duet of her new song 'Let Me Believe.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Launches Conversation Series
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The upcoming Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has launched a new video series featuring former New York Times chief theater critic Ben Brantley in conversation with the cast. . (more...)
Video: How Daniel Radcliffe Surprises Audience Members at EVERY BRILLIANT THING
Video: Jenn Colella Sings Brandi Carlile's 'The Story' at 54 Below
| Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Revival
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of the upcoming Broadwy revival of The Rocky Horror Show recently met the press ahead of the show's first preview next month. Check out photos and learn more here!. (more...)
Photos: Inside the New York Theatre Workshop 2026 Gala
Photos: Nick Jonas, Paul Rudd, & More Attend POWER BALLAD World Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon and film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu will co-host the 2026 Drama League Awards Nominations. The announcement event will also be livestreamed by BroadwayWorld.. (more...)
Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian Launch Origin Story Productions
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winning theatre producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian have announced the launch of Origin Story Productions, a new NYC-based theatrical production company.. (more...)
Alan Cumming, Bowen Yang, & More Partner for New LGBTQ Filmmaker Foundation
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, Wicked star Bowen Yang, actor/producer Lena Waithe, and writer/director Adam Goldman are partnering on The Necessary Foundation, which will provide support and opportunities to the next generation of LGBTQ+ filmmakers.. (more...)
Red Bull Theater Will Honor John Lithgow With Matador Award
by Stephi Wild
Red Bull Theater has announced that John Lithgow will be honored with the Matador Award for Achievement in Classical Theater and Joanna Cole will receive the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater.. (more...)
Poughkeepsie's Empire Training Center for the Arts Opens Arts Administration Program Applications
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following the success of their Stagecraft and Technology program in 2025, Poughkeepsie-based workforce development initiative Empire Training Center for the Arts has launched their Arts Administration training program, now accepting applications.. (more...)
The Acting Company Will Honor Lisa Peterson With The John Houseman Award
by Stephi Wild
The Acting Company will honor director Lisa Peterson with the prestigious John Houseman Award for her contributions to theater. Learn more about the upcoming event here!. (more...)
The Pekoe Group Welcomes Cody Andrus as Director of Integrated Marketing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway advertising agency The Pekoe Group has welcomed Cody Andrus to the team as Director of Integrated Marketing. In this role, Andrus will oversee the holistic development of multi-channel integrated marketing campaigns.. (more...)
Conner Criswell Appointed Managing Director at A Noise Within
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A Noise Within has appointed the company's general manager, Conner Criswell, to the position of managing director. Criswell holds an M.A. from the University of Denver in Art and Culture Management and a B.A. in Theater Arts from the University of Oregon.. (more...)
Lilli Cooper, Mandy Gonzalez, Nikki M. James and Betsy Wolfe Join New 42 Artist Council
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New 42, the performing arts nonprofit behind New 42 Studios and New Victory Theater, has added Lilli Cooper, Mandy Gonzalez, Nikki M. James and Betsy Wolfe to the New 42 Artist Council. . (more...)
by Jo Caruana
The filter-like haze hits you first. Then the occasional lighting, the tiled ceiling, and the faint whiff of the 80s. But it's the arrival of two extraordinary performances – Madelyn Smedley's fizzing, fearless Rita and Julius D'Silva's weary, cynical Frank – that makes Reading Rep Theatre's Educating Rita something truly special. And it's also really fun. . (more...)
John Lithgow, Ana Gasteyer & More Win Children’s & Family Emmys - Full List
by Josh Sharpe
John Lithgow, Joe Locke, Ana Gasteyer, Andrew Garfield, and more were honored with Emmys at the Fourth Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, held Monday evening at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. . (more...)
Actor Settles Claim Against Theatre in Kevin Spacey Assault Case
by Joshua Wright
An actor has reached a confidential settlement with The Old Vic in a civil case related to allegations against Kevin Spacey, according to BBC reporting. Legal action against Spacey continues at the High Court.. (more...)
Jeannette Bayardelle to Return to & JULIET on Broadway as 'Angelique'
by Michael Major
Jeannette Bayardelle is headed back to Verona! The Tony nominee will be returning to & Juliet on Broadway as 'Angelique' next week for a limited run. Watch a video of her singing a song from the show!. (more...)
Ariana DeBose, Grey Henson, Robyn Hurder and More Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS Lineup
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional stars have joined the lineup of Broadway luminaries bringing to life LGBTQ+ stories through show tunes at Broadway Backwards, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.. (more...)
Elizabeth Marvel, Andrew Burnap, & More Join THE GILDED AGE Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
Elizabeth Marvel, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap, Drama Desk Award nominee Dallas Roberts, and actor/comedian Jim Gaffigan have all joined season four of The Gilded Age as guest stars. Kelley Curran, who plays Enid Winterton, will now appear as a series regular in the new season. . (more...)
Ann-Margret to be Honored by the Chita Rivera Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This year, stage and screen legend and the recipient of five Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Award winner Ann-Margret will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
