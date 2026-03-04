Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 4, 2026- WICKED Welcomes New Leads and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There's plenty of excitement to wake up to today. Big changes are happening on Broadway as the new HADESTOWN cast steps into the spotlight, with first-look portraits showcasing the company's fresh faces. WICKED has also welcomed a new lineup—including Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn—bringing new energy to Oz. On the financial front, the latest Broadway grosses are in, with the week showing a dip amid weather disruptions. In case you missed it, enjoy a video duet between Shoshana Bean and Pink, get inspired by conversations from the upcoming DEATH OF A SALESMAN revival, and watch Daniel Radcliffe’s unique audience moments from EVERY BRILLIANT THING. Plus, don't miss news about the ROMEO & JULIET West End extension, industry honors, and new initiatives supporting theatre-makers. Dive in for the latest, and get your Broadway fix to start your day right!