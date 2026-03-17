SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Will Make Broadway Premiere in September

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced two productions that will be a part of the company’s 2026-27 season, including the Broadway premiere of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, written by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White. The production will reunite the team behind MTC’s critically acclaimed 2023 world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. The production will open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). School Girls is produced in association with Chase This Productions and Susan Kelechi Watson. Performances will begin on Tuesday, September 8.

Off-Broadway, MTC will present the American premiere of The Unbelievers by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne, directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams. The production will open at NY City Center Stage (i) (131 West 55th Street), with performances beginning Tuesday, October 13. Payne returns to MTC where his previous credits include the critically acclaimed American premieres of Constellations in 2015 starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson, and Incognito in 2016, with Geneva Carr, Charlie Cox, Heather Lind, and Morgan Spector. Adams, the director of the Pulitzer Prize-winning plays English by Sanaz Toosi and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, makes his MTC directing debut.

"I'm so proud to bring the powerhouse team behind our world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding back together for the Broadway debut of Jocelyn's play School Girls,” said Nicki Hunter. “We're also thrilled to welcome Nick Payne, whose uniquely theatrical voice captivated our audiences with Constellations and Incognito, back to MTC—this time with the American premiere of The Unbelievers, directed by the gifted Knud Adams.”

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

Becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune, and prosperity. At least, that’s what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play originally premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017-2018. The bright, biting comedy has gone on to receive 75 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.

“I’m beyond thrilled that School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is finally making its Broadway debut at MTC!,” said Bioh. “After the incredible journey of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, it means so much to bring this play back to New York audiences and celebrate these bold, funny, complicated young women. I’m especially excited to be reunited with Whitney White, who directed Jaja’s with such heart and brilliance, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience her new vision for this revival.”

THE UNBELIEVERS

Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam and David’s teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.

From the Tony and Olivier Award-nominated writer Nick Payne (Constellations, Incognito) and the Tony-nominated director Knud Adams (English, Primary Trust), comes this poignant and disarmingly funny new play about the power of hope.

“I’m over the moon that The Unbelievers will have its US premiere at MTC this fall,” said Nick Payne. “MTC holds a special place for me—I had such wonderful experiences working on both Constellations and Incognito in New York. I can’t wait to come back.”

Additional productions for MTC’s 2026-27 season will be announced soon.