Photos: Sting & Shaggy Get Ready for THE LAST SHIP at the Met

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his musical The Last Ship, which comes to the Metropolitan Opera House for nine performances, June 9–14, 2026. This reimagined production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated score.

Sting will portray Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center, with reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman. Presented by Karl Sydow and directed by Leo Warner, this strictly limited engagement follows an international series of multi-night runs in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard—the heart of their existence.

Jackie White is the shipyard’s foreman, whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Shaggy and Sting

Shaggy and Sting

Shaggy and Sting

Shaggy and Sting

Shaggy and Sting

Shaggy and Sting

Shaggy and Sting