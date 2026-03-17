Hot Tickets of the Week: THE LOST BOYS, SCHMIGADOON! & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 16, 2026.

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. Based on the cult-classic Warner Bros. film, The Lost Boys: A New Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden and featuring music and lyrics by The Rescues, a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant.

Read More: Inside Rehearsals for THE LOST BOYS

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Read More: Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and More in Rehearsals for SCHMIGADOON

Beaches

Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter and sorrow. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie's oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Read More: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadway

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Read More: Six New Queens Begin Their Reign in SIX on Broadway

Heathers: The Musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Read More: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Releases New Trailer With Peyton List, Kate Rockwell, & More