Lisa Ann Walter to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as 'Ms. Fleming'

Lisa Ann Walter will make her Off-Broadway debut in Heathers the Musical! The Abbott Elementary star is joining the cast as Ms. Fleming and Veronica Sawyer's Mom, Deadline reports. The beloved Parent Trap star is set to begin performances on April 27.

Walter joins the cast alongside the previously announced Isabella Esler and John Cardoza, who will be the new Veronica Sawyer and Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean. The production continues its record-breaking run at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Kate Rockwell will complete her run as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom on Sunday, April 26.

Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12, 2026. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13-26. Casey Likes will play his final performance as J.D. on Sunday, April 26.

About Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter’s career spans television, film and stage. She currently stars as Melissa Schemmenti in ABC’s Emmy-nominated, SAG Award Best Comedy Ensemble-winning “Abbott Elementary.” She is a successful stand up comedian, having spent the last 20 years touring the US to sold out venues. This spring, her first ever stand up special will premiere on Hulu. Walter’s film credits include the beloved The Parent Trap, Shall We Dance?, Bruce Almighty and Steven Spielberg’s War of The Worlds. Walter co-created, produced and starred in Fox’s “My Wildest Dreams,” ABC's “Life's Work” and NBC’s “Dance Your Ass Off.”

Walter's memoir, The Best Thing About My Ass Is That It’s Behind Me (Harper Collins/Harper One) is a comedic look at a chronic self-loather and former “chubby” girl trying to make it in the glamorous world of size “0” Hollywood. Walter is on the board of numerous organizations: The Entertainment Community Fund (for whom she won $1 million as “Celebrity Jeopardy” champion), the ERA Coalition as a long-dedicated Women’s Rights Activist, and the SAG/AFTRA National & Local Organization where she was recently elected as the First Vice President of the Los Angeles Local. Walter is most proud of being a working mom of four with “one foot on the red carpet…the other at Costco”.

About Heathers the Musical

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Brian Martin (Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram’s Dad, Kurt’s Dad), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.