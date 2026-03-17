TITANIQUE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

The award-winning musical comedy TITANIQUE has announced the digital lottery and ticket rush policies for the show’s Broadway run – with digital lottery entries now open for the show’s first preview performance on March 26. The launch comes on the heels of the show’s official Box Office opening celebration, with a special event last week that drew a line of fans the length of the Titanic – 883 feet! – down Broadway. See policy details below.

DIGITAL RUSH POLICY

Rush tickets will be available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9:00AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device, and purchase up to two (2) tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats may be partial view, and pairs may be split up.

IN-PERSON RUSH POLICY

In-person rush tickets will be offered at the St. James Theatre box office on the day of the performance, at $45 per ticket. Limit of two (2) per person, subject to daily availability, on a first-come, first-served basis.

DIGITAL LOTTERY

Digital Lottery tickets will be available on LuckySeat.com for $49 each, with a limit of two (2) per person. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to enter in the lottery. For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30 AM ET the day before the performance with winners being selected beginning at 11:00 AM ET. For weekend performances and Mondays if applicable, entries will be accepted until 10:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 11:00 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. Tickets must be purchased by the deadline specified in your winner email. Tickets are non-transferable. Seats may be partial view, and pairs may be split up.

ABOUT TITANIQUE

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winner Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater;multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) round out the cast as understudies.

The critically-acclaimed theatrical phenomenon Titanique – a wildly funny send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – has delighted audiences in eight cities across the globe, including a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End. The musical makes its much-anticipated Broadway debut this spring in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street).

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses akooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. Co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production, with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Titanique is produced on Broadway by Tony Award winner Eva Price (&Juliet, Liberation, Oklahoma!).

Joining Blue and Scott on the Broadway creative team are: Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Smash); Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her); and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.