Photos: Inside EVERY BRILLIANT THING Opening Night with Daniel Radcliffe & More
Every Brilliant Thing is written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe.
The second Broadway play of 2026 has officially opened! The Broadway premiere of Duncan MacMillan’s Every Brilliant Thing, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, opened just last week at The Hudson Theatre. Check out photos from inside the big night here!
The play marks the first time Radcliffe returns to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for his role in the record-breaking run of Merrily We Roll Along. Every Brilliant Thing began previews this Saturday, February 21, 2026.
The show is written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan MacMillan.
Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Duncan MacMillan and Jeremy Herrin
Duncan MacMillan, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonny Donahoe, Jeremy Herrin and Paddy Gervers
Paddy Gervers and Jonny Donahoe
Duncan MacMillan, Daniel Radcliffe and Jeremy Herrin
Co-Director Jeremy Herrin, Production Stage Manager Jhanaë K-C Bonnick, Assistant Stage Manager Fatimah Amill, Dresser to Daniel Radcliffe Sandy Binion; Daniel Radcliffe, Associate Director Laura Dupper, Associate Director David Hull, Head of Props Maddie Bucci, Production Assistant Nat Jimenez Torres and Playwright and Co-Director Duncan MacMillan
Duncan MacMillan, Daniel Radcliffe and Jeremy Herrin
Signage at The Hudson Theatre