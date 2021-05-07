Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 High School Top 30!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.
You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding the next round of voting.
Anjelica Soto - No One is Alone from Into the Woods
Bridget Sindelar - In My Dreams from Anastasia
Cheslee Duke - Little Miss Perfect by Joriah Kwamé
Christopher Connor - I Am Adolpho from The Drowsy Chaperone
Connor Closs - Maria from West Side Story
Faith Lee - I Think I May Want to Remember Today from Starting Here, Starting Now
Jaaziah Vallano - Somewhere from West Side Story
Jackson Perry - Enjoy the Trip from Bring It On
Jason Koch - Somehow I Knew from Sophia, Our Beloved
Jordan Bailkin - My House from Matilda
Joshua Thompson - Magic to Do from Pippin
Kameron Askew - Bright Star from Bright Star
Katriana Koppe - I Know the Truth from Aida
Kenny Lee - One Last Time from Hamilton
Kylie Steinhauser - Pulled from The Addams Family
Leilani Williams - A Change in Me from Beauty and the Beast
Liesie Kelly - The Beauty Is from The Light in the Piazza