Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 High School Top 30!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding the next round of voting.

Anjelica Soto - No One is Alone from Into the Woods

Bridget Sindelar - In My Dreams from Anastasia

Cheslee Duke - Little Miss Perfect by Joriah Kwamé

Christopher Connor - I Am Adolpho from The Drowsy Chaperone

Connor Closs - Maria from West Side Story

Faith Lee - I Think I May Want to Remember Today from Starting Here, Starting Now

Jaaziah Vallano - Somewhere from West Side Story

Jackson Perry - Enjoy the Trip from Bring It On

Jason Koch - Somehow I Knew from Sophia, Our Beloved

Jordan Bailkin - My House from Matilda

Joshua Thompson - Magic to Do from Pippin

Kameron Askew - Bright Star from Bright Star

Katriana Koppe - I Know the Truth from Aida

Kenny Lee - One Last Time from Hamilton

Kylie Steinhauser - Pulled from The Addams Family

Leilani Williams - A Change in Me from Beauty and the Beast

Liesie Kelly - The Beauty Is from The Light in the Piazza

Marina Jansen - Lucky to Be Me from On the Town

Mark Aguirre - Where Are All the People from Chaplin

Matthew Beutjer - Wondering from The Bridges of Madison County

Mikayla Cavanaugh - Where Did the Rock Go from School of Rock

Morgan Vybihal - Requiem from Dear Evan Hansen

Nathaniel Ramos - Enjoy the Trip from Bring It On

Reese Henrick - Kindergarten Boyfriend from Heathers

Roza Zemla - The Alto's Lament by Emily Skinner

Ryan Liebowitz - On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady

Sami Schneider - Alyssa Greene from The Prom

Sylene Fontamillas - Say the Word from The Mad Ones

Tomi Newman - What Do I Need with Love from Thoroughly Modern Millie

Zakiya Hall - I Couldn't Know Someone Less from Daddy Long Legs