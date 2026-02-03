Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET

Laurie Hernandez, the two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast, will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway. Hernandez will make her Broadway debut as part of the show’s ensemble, in the featured dance role of ‘Charmion’ beginning March 17, 2026 at the Sondheim Theatre for performances through June 14, 2026.

Hernandez was part of the US Women’s Gymnastics team dubbed the “Final Five” at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal with the team and individually winning a silver medal on the Balance Beam. Since then, Hernandez has written two books, received a Sports Emmy Award for her 2024 Summer Olympics commentary, and won Season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’ve always been such a Broadway fan, so to make my Broadway debut in & Juliet is a dream come true,” Hernandez said. “The show is so much fun to watch as an audience member, and I can’t wait to join this incredible cast and actually perform in the show each night.”

LAURIE HERNANDEZ

(Charmion) is an Olympic gold and silver medalist, two-time New York Times bestselling author, broadcaster, and performer. She first captured international attention at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as a member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team, where her athletic excellence and charisma made her a fan favorite. She later won the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars Season 23. Laurie is the author of I Got This: To Gold and Beyond and the children’s illustrated book She’s Got This, both New York Times bestsellers that center confidence, resilience, and self-belief.

In recognition of her impact and Latina heritage, Mattel honored her with a Laurie Hernandez “Shero” Barbie. A second generation American with Puerto Rican roots, she made history as the first U.S.-born Latina to join the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team since 1984. In addition to her athletic and literary achievements, Laurie has become a respected gymnastics analyst for NBC, providing commentary for the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her live coverage from Paris earned widespread praise from viewers and the entertainment community alike. Laurie is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied drama with a minor in creative writing.

She makes her Broadway debut this spring in & Juliet and is currently developing scripts for a television short series. A national speaker and passionate advocate for mental health and children’s rights, Laurie was named a UNICEF USA Ambassador in 2023.