JERRY SPRINGER - THE OPERA Extends Through April 1, Matt McGrath Takes Over Lead Role

Due to demand, The New Group has announced a three-week extension for Jerry Springer - The Opera, with Matt McGrath appearing as Jerry Springer beginning March 13. Terrence Mann, currently appearing in the role of Jerry Springer, plays his final performance March 11 due to an existing commitment beyond that date.

Originally slated through March 11, Jerry Springer - The Opera now plays through April 1, with Matt McGrath joining the company on March 13.

Jerry Springer - The Opera features Music by Richard Thomas and Book & Additional Lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas, with Choreography by Chris Bailey. John Rando directs. This Off-Broadway premiere from The New Group began performances January 23, and celebrated Official Opening Night on February 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

The New York Times calls Jerry Springer - The Opera, "a work of stirring prophecy, a hilarious, unexpectedly touching origin portrait of how we became who we are today." Time Out New York remarks, "an outrageous and exuberant high-low extravaganza" and Newsday cheers, "the music is glorious, heavenly, operatic." The Guardian observes, "vibrant, hilarious and inventively staged" and, "more relevant than ever."

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! It's "The Jerry Springer Show" as you've never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads, and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse, until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever, the devil himself. Deeply in tune with the chaos and unrestrained id of our times, Jerry Springer - The Opera, a gleefully profane musical by Richard Thomas (Music, Book, Lyrics) and Stewart Lee (Book, Additional Lyrics) is an outrageous celebration of our national ritual of public humiliation and redemption. Jerry Springer - The Opera, winner of numerous awards including an Olivier Award for best new musical, is receiving its Off-Broadway premiere in this new production from The New Group, choreographed by Chris Bailey and directed by John Rando.

Jerry Springer - The Opera currently features Jennifer Allen (Irene / Mary), Florrie Bagel (Peaches), Brandon Contreras (Ensemble), Sean Patrick Doyle (Tremont / Angel Gabriel), Brad Greer (Ensemble), Luke Grooms (Dwight / God), Nathaniel Hackmann (Chucky / Adam), Billy Hepfinger (Steve), Justin Keyes (Montel / Jesus), Beth Kirkpatrick (Zandra), Elizabeth Loyacano (Andrea / Angel Michael), Terrence Mann (Jerry Springer), Tiffany Mann (Shawntel / Eve), Jill Paice (Baby Jane), Kim Steele (Valkyrie / Ensemble), Will Swenson (Warm-Up Man / Satan) and Nichole Turner (Ensemble). Beginning March 13, Matt McGrath joins the company in the role of Jerry Springer.

This production also features Michael Brennan (Music Direction / Keyboard), Rick Bertone (Keyboard), Harry Hassell (Woodwinds) and Adam Wolfe (Drums); Orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen; Scenic Design by Derek McLane; Costume Design by Sarah Laux; Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter; Sound Design by Joshua D. Reid; Projection Design by Olivia Sebesky and Fight Direction by Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Cesar A. Rocha, CSA. Production Stage Manager is James Harker.

Jerry Springer - The Opera premiered at the National Theatre in London directed by Stewart Lee (April 29 - September 30, 2003), and played on the West End at the Cambridge Theatre (October 14, 2003 - February 19, 2005).

The New Group's 2017 - 2018 season launched with the world premiere of Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's Downtown Race Riot, directed by Scott Elliott (November 14 - December 23, 2017). Following Jerry Springer - The Opera, the season continues with the New York premiere of David Rabe's Good for Otto, directed by Scott Elliott (currently in previews, opens March 8). In Spring 2018, the company presents the world premiere of Lily Thorne's Peace for Mary Frances, directed by Lila Neugebauer, featuring Lois Smith (begins May 2018).

Productions in The New Group's 2017-2018 Season take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street.

Subscriptions for The New Group's 2017-2018 season are available now. For subscription purchases and season info, please visit www.thenewgroup.org. Subscriptions can also be purchased by calling Ticket Central at (212) 279-4200, or in person at 416 West 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

Tickets for Jerry Springer - The Opera, now through April 1, are on sale now. General playing schedule: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm; Wednesday matinees at 2:00pm; Saturday at 2:00 & 8:00pm; Sunday at 2:00pm. Regular tickets start at $95. For single ticket purchases, please visit www.thenewgroup.org. Single tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticket Central at (212) 279-4200, or in person at 416 West 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

Additionally, The New Group and TodayTix have announced a digital lottery for Jerry Springer - The Opera. Offering wide access to this production, the lottery will offer a limited number of $35 tickets for performances. TodayTix allows you to enter the lottery via the mobile app, available for download in the App Store or Google Play Store, or through the TodayTix website. The entry period begins each day at 12:01am for a selected performance, and continues until winners are notified via push notification and email 2-4 hours before the selected performance begins. Winners are offered the opportunity to purchase $35 tickets, and can pick up their tickets at Will Call beginning one hour prior to curtain. Lottery tickets and seat locations are subject to availability.



The New Group's productions are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Jerry Springer - The Opera is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. While constantly evolving, the company strives to maintain an ensemble approach to all its work and an articulated style of emotional immediacy in its productions. In this way, The New Group seeks a theater that is adventurous, stimulating and most importantly "now," a true forum for the present culture.

The New Group's 2016-2017 season launched with Sweet Charity, choreographed by Joshua Bergasse, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Sutton Foster, which enjoyed three extensions and received Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Revival; and continued with the recent U.S. premiere of Wallace Shawn's Evening at the Talk House, directed by Scott Elliott, featuring Matthew Broderick, Jill Eikenberry, John Epperson, Larry Pine, Wallace Shawn, Claudia Shear, Annapurna Sriram and Michael Tucker; the world premiere of All the Fine Boys, written and directed by Erica Schmidt, with Abigail Breslin, Isabelle Fuhrman, Joe Tippett and Alex Wolff; and the world premiere of Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig, directed by Scott Elliott, with Noah Bean, Norbert Leo Butz, Jon DeVries, Alex Hurt, Zosia Mamet, Jonny Orsini, Grace Van Patten and Dolly Wells.

In 2016 and 2017, The New Group was represented in the West End by the acclaimed production of Jesse Eisenberg's The Spoils, and more recently, by the company's hit production of Sam Shepard's Buried Child, starring Ed Harris and Amy Madigan. For his performance, Ed Harris received a 2017 Olivier Award nomination in the Best Actor category. Director Scott Elliott helmed both productions at London's Trafalgar Studios, presented by Lisa Matlin and Adam Speers for Ambassador Theatre Group.

Notable productions include David Rabe's Sticks and Bones, with Holly Hunter and Bill Pullman; Joel Drake Johnson's Rasheeda Speaking, with Tonya Pinkins and Dianne Wiest, helmed by Cynthia Nixon; Jesse Eisenberg's The Spoils, with Jesse Eisenberg and Kunal Nayyar; Ecstasy, This is Our Youth, Aunt Dan and Lemon, Hurlyburly, Abigail's Party, Rafta, Rafta..., The Starry Messenger, A Lie of the Mind, Blood From a Stone, Marie and Bruce, The Jacksonian, Intimacy and many more. The company has received more than 100 awards and nominations for excellence. The New Group is a recipient of the 2004 Tony® Award for Best Musical (Avenue Q). In 2011, The Kid received five Drama Desk nominations and the Outer Critics Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. That year, The New Group and Scott Elliott were honored with a Drama Desk Special Award "for presenting contemporary new voices, and for uncompromisingly raw and powerful productions."

The Pershing Square Signature Center, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a Studio Theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar, open to the public from noon-midnight Tuesdays-Sundays. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rentals.

TodayTix is an international ticketing platform on a mission to redefine the way people see theater. Through effortless access to the best shows, insightful guidance to the world of theater, and thoughtful service at each moment along the way, TodayTix enables people to discover the best that their city has to offer. As the first and only free mobile app for iOS and Android connecting the next generation of culture lovers to theater, TodayTix is disrupting an established industry that is ripe for innovation. Operating in the world's most iconic theater markets, TodayTix secures the best discounted and full price tickets available for the hottest shows in New York City, London's West End, Toronto, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Boston, Washington DC, and Chicago. Since launching TodayTix in New York City in December 2013 by life-long friends and Broadway producers Merritt Baer and Brian Fenty, the company has welcomed nearly 4 million users, sold over 2 million tickets, and assembled one of the largest networks of performing arts organizations in the world, working with more than 725 theater institutions globally. These include but are not limited to: The Public Theater, MSG Entertainment, Roundabout Theatre Company, Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, The Metropolitan Opera, BAM, English National Opera, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, Really Useful Theatres, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Young Vic, National Ballet of Canada, Canadian Opera Company, Goodman Theatre, Lyric Opera, The Second City, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Signature Theatre, Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, the LA Philharmonic, SHN, Curran, American Conservatory Theatre, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Kimmel Center, and American Repertory Theater. To learn more, please visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Chris Bailey (Choreographer) choreographed the historic opening number of the 2013 Tony Awards and served as assistant choreographer for the 2013 and 2014 Academy Awards. Chris was the associate choreographer for the Broadway revival of Evita, the Broadway productions of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cry-Baby and Promises, Promises. In London's West End, Chris choreographed The Entertainer with Kenneth Branagh and Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory, and was an associate choreographer for Guys and Dolls, Evita, Once in a Lifetime and Candide. Tour credits as choreographer include Evita, The Wedding Singer (US), Guys and Dolls (UK, Australia) and Thoroughly Modern Millie at The Muny; and Because of Winn Dixie at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Chris was also the movement director for the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Cyrano De Bergerac on Broadway.

Stewart Lee (Bookwriter, Lyricist) was Born in Shropshire in 1968. He began writing and performing stand-up at the age of 20, having been inspired, as an impressionable teenager, by seeing the post-punk anti-comic Ted Chippington open for The Fall in Birmingham in 1984. In 1990 he won the Hackney Empire New Act Of The Year award and for the next five years contributed to various BBC Radio comedy shows, including Fist of Fun and On The Hour, with Steve Coogan and Chris Morris. He performed as a stand-up almost nightly on the London Comedy Club circuit throughout the '90s, and co-created two programs for BBC2 with Richard Herring. Stewart directed the Mighty Boosh's breakthrough Edinburgh show, Arctic Boosh (1999), Simon Munnery's Golden Rose Of Montreux nominated BBC2 show, Attention Scum, (2000), and a revival of Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio (Underbelly 2007). In 2001 he was invited to help write the libretto of, and direct, the composer Richard Thomas' developing work, Jerry Springer - The Opera, at Battersea Arts Centre. The show won four Olivier awards after its National Theatre run. Stewart's subsequent three stand-up tours, 2004's Stand-Up Comedian, 2005's 90s Comedian, and 2007's 41st Best Stand-Up Ever, consolidated his live audience and critical standing and contributed to BBC2's decision to commission his 2009 series, Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle. This was followed by the stand-up tours If You Prefer A Milder Comedian Please Ask For One (2009) and Carpet Remnant World (2011), and three more series of Comedy Vehicle for BBC2, the fourth airing in 2016. The second series won a BAFTA and two British Comedy Awards, though the same panels overlooked the superior third series, and all the series won Chortle awards. Stewart is also the author of the stand-up studies How I Escaped My Certain Fate (Faber and Faber 2010) and If You Prefer A Milder Comedian Please Ask For One (Faber and Faber 2012), and the theater pieces Pea Green Boat (Traverse/BAC 2002), What Would Judas Do? (Bush/BAC 2007), Johnson and Boswell, Late But Live (Traverse 2007) and Interiors (Manchester International Festival 2007, with Johnny Vegas and Rob Thirtle). He has hosted radio documentaries on Native American Clowns, Satanic music, free jazz, psychedelic pagan kids' TV, Radiophonics and Morris Dancing, and was the on-screen interviewer in Antoine Prum's elegant improvised music documentary, Taking The Dog For A Walk (2014). Stewart is a patron of the arts radio station Resonance 104.4 FM, has written on music for The Wire, Bucketful Of Brains, Uncut and Mojo, and performs in an irregular trio interpreting John Cage's Indeterminacy with Steve Beresford and Tania Chen. He won Celebrity Mastermind answering questions on the guitarist Derek Bailey, pedalled a swan pedalo in Andrew Kötting and Iain Sinclair's film Swandown (2012), and recently performed a folk song on a Shirley Collins tribute album. He is also the voice of a Tarantula spider in an exhibit at London Zoo.

John Rando (Director): Broadway credits include On the Town (Tony Nomination for Best Direction of a Musical), Penn & Teller on Broadway, A Christmas Story, The Wedding Singer, Urinetown (Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Director), A Thousand Clowns and Neil Simon's The Dinner Party. His recent Off-Broadway credits include Lives of the Saints (Primary Stages), The Heir Apparent (2014 SDCF Calloway Award for Direction - Classic Stage Company), All in the Timing (Primary Stages - 2013 Obie Award for Direction) and The Toxic Avenger, among many others. Recent regional credits include Pirates of Penzance (Barrington Stage Company) and Big Sky (Geffen Playhouse). He directed the Encores! productions of The New Yorkers, Annie Get Your Gun, Little Me, It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, On the Town, Damn Yankees, Face the Music, Strike Up the Band, Do Re Mi, The Pajama Game and Of Thee I Sing. He also directed the staged performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel at the New York Philharmonic.

Richard Thomas (Composer, Bookwriter, Lyricist) is an Olivier-award winning composer and writer and is best known for writing and composing Jerry Springer - The Opera, the first-ever musical to win all four British 'Best Musical' awards. The show was co-written with Stewart Lee and ran for 609 performances in London (National Theatre, Cambridge Theatre) and a UK national tour and continues to be performed regularly around the world including notable productions at Carnegie Hall, US and Sydney Opera House, Australia. He also wrote the lyrics for the musical adaptation of Made in Dagenham, which opened at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End in 2014. The show was written for Stage Entertainment with David Arnold and Richard Bean. Richard began his career as a comedian and television composer working with comedians including Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and Harry Hill and is also known for his BBC2 television series Kombat Opera Presents... which consisted of five half-hour musicals based around existing television programmes and which won two Rose D'Or awards in 2008 for Best Comedy and Best Programme across all categories. He has also written songs for two seasons of Tracey Ullman's sketch show (BBC1/HBO). Other notable work includes the two-act dance show Shoes (Sadlers Wells/West End), the libretto for 2011 smash-hit opera Anna Nicole (Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; BAM, New York), the critically-acclaimed Tourettes Diva which has been performed in the USA, Australia and Europe, a two act musical set in a British Comedy Club entitled The Ha Ha Hole, a choral piece entitled Earth, Wind and Choir, and The Anger Demon for Copenhagen Opera House. He is currently working on a new musical which he had been developing with the National Theatre and continues to write choral commissions and one-off commissions for groups around the world.

Jennifer Allen (Irene / Mary) joins the company of Jerry Springer - The Opera following a year on the road as the irredeemable villainess Ursula in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Broadway credits include roles in Bridges of Madison County, Sister Act (Mother Superior), Memphis, A Catered Affair, Cats (Grizabella), Little Me, Guys and Dolls (Miss Adelaide) and City of Angels. Jennifer has been seen in National Tours of Ragtime (Emma Goldman), Jerome Robbins Broadway (Ma and Tessie Tura) and Cabaret (Sally Bowles); and regionally, she has worked at the Williamstown Theater Festival, Goodspeed Opera House and Paper Mill Playhouse.

Florrie Bagel (Peaches) is delighted to be gallivanting in the wild world of Jerry Springer. Most recently she spent time in beautiful Brigadoon with City Center Encores! as well as their hidden gem, The Golden Apple. National Tours include Sister Act (Sister Mary Patrick), Kinky Boots (Pat) and Nobody's Perfect with The Kennedy Center. Regionally, she played Diwata in Stephen Karam's Speech and Debate, Lucetta in Two Gentlemen of Verona: A Rock Opera with Shakespeare Theatre Company and Baby Jane in Washington DC's production of Jerry Springer the Opera at Studio Theatre 2nd Stage.

Sean Patrick Doyle (Tremont / Angel Gabriel) has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and La Cage Aux Folles (2010 OCR) and Off-Broadway in Anna Nicole: The Opera (NYCO/BAM), Volpone (Red Bull), Tarell McCraney's Wig Out! (Vineyard Theatre). National/International Tours include Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Fame. Regional credits include principal roles at Papermill, PCLO, DSM, KCS and The Kennedy Center. Film: The Sitter (20th Century Fox), Barry (Netflix) and Laika's Oscar-nominated animated feature The Boxtrolls, for which he provided singing vocals for Sir Ben Kingsley. Television credits include Nurse Jackie (Showtime), Donny (USA), Orange is the New Black (Netflix), Forever (ABC), Law & Order(NBC) and Mamma Dallas (pilot for HBO).

Brandon Contreras (Ensemble) is honored to be joining the season and making his debut with The New Group. He was last seen in the industry readings of Daniel Green's The Museum of Broken Relationships and Ben Wexler's The Washington Square Project here in New York City. Off-Broadway: Chautauqua! (The Public), Our Lady of 121st St. Regional: The Count of Monte Cristo (U.S. Premiere), Astoria: Part 1 & Part 2 (Workshop) at Portland Center Stage, The Secret Garden (DCPA) The Connector(NYTW), Cuba Libre (A.R.T. World Premiere), Kiss Me Kate, Our Town, See What I Want to See, West Side Story and The Hamilton Mixtape at The Public. B.F.A. from Pace University.

Brad Greer (Ensemble) has credits including: The Bridges of Madison County (National Tour) and Off-Broadway/NY: The Orion Experience, I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center). Regional: Les Misérables (Marius), Legally Blonde (Emmett), Grease (Johnny Casino, Danny u/s), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Simeon). Brad is also a proud member of The Broadway Boys, Broadway Inspirational Voices and AEA. BFA Musical Theatre, University of the Arts.

Luke Grooms (Dwight / God), a Tennessee native, began his career as a leading operatic tenor, performing over 30 roles with companies such as The Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Glimmerglass Opera and many more. He crossed over into the world of musical theatre with Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall, and reprised the roles of Dwight/God with Boston's Speakeasy Stage Company, for which he was nominated for an Elliot Norton Award. Previous credits include the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera (Piangi) and the World Tour of Jekyll and Hyde (Bishop). Regional: Sweeney Todd (Beadle), Les Miserables (Jean Valjean) and The Little Mermaid. Luke is featured on the recording of Pasatieri's Signor Deluso, in the role of Leon, available on Albany Records, and If Music Be the Food of Love, available on Parma records.

Nathaniel Hackmann (Chucky / Adam) has most recently played Jean Valjean, Javert, and the Factory Foreman on Broadway in Les Miserables. He has just returned from London at The Royal Albert Hall and a sold out engagement as Curly in Oklahoma! with the John Wilson Orchestra at the BBC Proms. Other New York/national tour: Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Paint Your Wagon (Steve). Regional: Jekyll & Hyde (Jekyll/Hyde), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Adam), Oliver! (Bill Sykes), Sweeney Todd (Anthony), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Miles), Oklahoma! (Jud), Ragtime (Tateh), Into the Woods (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Camelot (Lancelot), Bye Bye Birdie (Birdie).

Billy Hepfinger (Steve), is elated to be a part of Jerry Springer - The Opera. NYC: The Underclassman (Prospect Theater Company). Regional credits include Pittsburgh Public Theater (Company), Pittsburgh City Theater (The Guard), Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (Plaid Tidings), Westchester Broadway Theatre (Camelot) and Pittsburgh CLO (Plaid Tidings, Side by Side by Sondheim). Film and TV: "Outsiders", The Last Witch Hunter, "The Blacklist". Workshops: Tamar of the River (Prospect, NYC), Judge Jackie Justice (PCLO). Proud Princeton graduate and Pittsburgh native.

Justin Keyes (Montel / Jesus) has appeared on Broadway in How To Succeed..., The Apple Tree, Mary Poppins; Tour: The 25th Annual Putman County Spelling Bee; Regional: Sacramento Music Circus, Resident Ensemble Players, The Guthrie, Two River Theatre Company, San Francisco Symphony, Dallas Theatre Center, Kansas City Starlight, Great Lakes Theatre Festival, the MUNY, Pittsburgh CLO. Television credits include "Power," "I Love You, But I Lied" and "Gossip Girl." Education: University of Michigan.

Beth Kirkpatrick (Zandra) has appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables: the 25th Anniversary Company. Tours: Madame Thenardier u/s in Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music (Asia). Regional: Madame in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Paper Mill Playhouse, LaJolla Playhouse, Studio Cast Recording), Cincinnati Entertainment Award for Shawntel/Eve in Jerry Springer: the Opera (New Stage), Mrs. Lovett u/s in Sweeney Todd (Geva), Plain and Fancy (York), Sister Berthe in The Sound of Music (Maltz Jupiter/Fulton Opera), Sister Act (MSMT), The Music Man (MSMT), Beauty and the Beast (Montreal). Northwestern University.

Elizabeth Loyacano (Andrea / Angel Michael) has credits including: Broadway: Phantom Of The Opera (Christine), Dracula The Musical (Mina), The Woman In White (Woman In White u/s), Oklahoma (Laurie and Gertie u/s). Off-Broadway/NY: A Tree Grows In Brooklyn (Kate), Barry Manilow's Harmony. Film/Television: "Shades of Blue," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Blue Bloods," "The Affair," "Person of Interest," "The Blacklist," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Mysteries of Laura," "Forever," "Unforgettable," "Mercy."

Terrence Mann (Jerry Springer, through March 11): A three time Tony nominee, Terry's credits include work on the Broadway stage, in film and television, as a director, composer and artistic director. On Broadway most recently, he played King Charlemagne in the hit musical revival Pippin and The Man in the Yellow Suit in Tuck Everlasting. He originated the roles of the Beast in Beauty and the Beast (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Inspector Javert in Les Miserables (Tony nomination), Rum Tum Tugger in Cats and Chauvelin in The Scarlet Pimpernel. Other Broadway credits include The Addams Family (Mal Bieneke), Lennon (Ensemble), The Rocky Horror Show (Frank 'N' Furter), Getting Away With Murder (Greg), A Christmas Carol (Scrooge), Rags (Saul), Barnum (Ringmaster, matinee Barnum on tour), Jerome Robbin's Broadway (Narrator) and Jekyll and Hyde (title roles, pre-Broadway workshop). Currently, Terry can be seen as Mr. Whispers in the Netflix Original series SENSE8. Previous series work includes Sci-Fi Channel's series "The Dresden Files." Other film and television appearances include Critters, A Chorus Line, Big Top Pee Wee, Solar Babies, "Love Monkey," "Law & Order" and "Mrs. Santa Claus." He is the Director/Composer for the musical adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, currently in development. Terry was the Founding Artistic Director of the Carolina Arts Festival and now serves as the endowed chair of Musical Theatre at Western Carolina University and as Artistic Director of the Connecticut Repertory Theatre's Nutmeg Summer Theatre Festival. For the last 10 years, Terry and his wife Charlotte d'Amboise have been co-artistic directors of The Triple Arts Musical Theatre summer intensive for young performers at the National Dance Institute in New York City and Western Carolina University.

Tiffany Mann (Shawntel / Eve) has credits including: Television: "Orange Is The New Black," "RISE." Off-Broadway: Invisible Thread, Cabin in the Sky. Other theater: Effie (Dreamgirls) Celie (The Color Purple), Dynamite (Hairspray). Ms. Mann has performed with the Fort Worth Opera Chorus in numerous productions and studied opera at Oklahoma City University.

Matt McGrath (Jerry Springer, beginning March 13) has appeared on Broadway in Cabaret (Emcee) and A Streetcar Named Desire. His theater credits include Robert Wilson's The Black Rider at the Ahmanson in Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Sydney. Off-Broadway, he has appeared in Lonely Planet / Keen Co., The Legend of Georgia McBride / MCC & Denver Center, Steve / The New Group, Verite / LCT3 Lincoln Center, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Fair Country / Lincoln Center, Collection / A Kind of Alaska, Minutes from the Blue Route and The Dadshuttle / Atlantic, Fat Men in Skirts, The Old Boy, Life During Wartime, Amulets Against the Dragon Forces and Dalton's Back (Drama Desk nomination). His regional credits include: Peter and the Starcatcher, Putting it Together, Ridiculous Fraud and Raised in Captivity / SCR, His Girl Friday / La Jolla Playhouse and The Rocky Horror Show / The Old Globe, Romance, Japes and Bell, Book and Candle / Bay Street Theatre, Caroline in Jersey and Loot / Williamstown Theatre Festival, Distant Fires (LA Weekly Award) and Snakebit. His film credits include: The Chaperone, Full Grown Men, Boys Don't Cry, The Notorious Bettie Page, The Anniversary Party, The Broken Hearts Club, The Impostors. His television credits include: "Pose," "Modern Family," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Little Britain U.S.A.," "Cruel Doubt." Award: Lucille Lortel.

Jill Paice (Baby Jane) has appeared on Broadway in An American in Paris (Milo), Matilda (Miss Honey), The 39 Steps (Annabella/Margaret/Pamela), Curtains (Niki Harris), The Woman in White (Laura Fairlie). West End: Gone with the Wind (Scarlett), The Woman in White. Additional credits include: Death Takes a Holiday (Grazia, Roundabout), Chess (Florence, Signature Theatre), Company (Susan, New York Philharmonic), Lend Me a Tenor (Maggie, Papermill), Mamma Mia (Sophie, Las Vegas), Tokyo Confidential (Isabella, Atlantic Stage), A Little Night Music (Anne, Roundabout). Television: "Blue Bloods," "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "White Collar," "Unforgettable" and "Beautiful Life." Education: Baldwin Wallace University.

Kim Steele (Valkyrie / Ensemble) makes her Off-Broadway with this production. She's a UCLA alum. National tour: Motown the Musical (u/s Diana Ross). Regional: Carrie at The Los Angeles Theatre (Helen), Kiss Me Kate at Pasadena Playhouse (u/s Lois) and Hair at the Hollywood Bowl.

Will Swenson (Warm-Up Man / Satan) comes to Jerry Springer - The Opera directly from his Broadway appearance in Waitress. His other Broadway shows include Disaster, Les Miserables as Javert, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Berger in the revival of Hair, which he also played on London's West End, after receiving Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his Broadway performance, 110 in the Shade, Lestat and Brooklyn: the Musical. Off-Broadway: MTC's Murder Ballad, Rock of Ages, Little Miss Sunshine, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Adrift in Macao, and Camelot with the New York Philharmonic. Tours include Miss Saigon and We Will Rock You. Regional appearances include playing James Tyrone in the Williamstown production of A Moon For The Misbegotten, Pericles at Theatre For A New Audience, and The Pirate King in John Rando's Pirates Of Penzance at Barrington Stage. Film and television credits include: "The Greatest Showman," "Gods Behaving Badly," "The Switch," "This is Where I Leave You," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order" and "6 Degrees." Will is also an award-winning film maker, having won several film festivals for his first film Sons of Provo about a clueless Mormon Boy-Band, which he directed, co-wrote and starred in.

Nichole Turner (Ensemble) has appeared on Broadway in The Book Of Mormon. Tours: The Book Of Mormon, Ghost the Musical, Madagascar Live (U.K. Tour).

