Hello! My Name Is... Meet the Current Cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON!

Splashy casting news is plenty exciting but we're taking a moment to give a shoutout to the casts of some of Broadway's long-running shows. Meet the current cast of The Book of Mormon below!

The Book Of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Book Of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The show also features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

Dave Thomas Brown (Elder Price): Dave is a North Carolina-bred Sagittarius, who has had the immense pleasure of playing this role on Broadway and on the West End in London. Broadway: American Psycho (Van Patten, Patrick Bateman u/s). Off Broadway: Clueless: The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride at MCC (Clive Barnes Award), Heathers: The Musical (JD). Tour: The Bridges Of Madison County. TV: "Chicago P.D." Regional: Spring Awakening (Cygnet Theatre - San Diego Critics Circle Nomination), At Liberty Hall (Premiere Stages), Shakespeare's R&J (Cygnet Theatre). A proud graduate of UNCSA.

Cody Jamison Strand (Elder Cunningham): Cody has played Elder Cunningham across the US, Canada, and London for the last five years and is beyond thrilled to be returning to Broadway. Sending huge love to Mom, Dad, Brother, and Sister who's birthday I always forget. Thank you to everyone at TKO. And constant humble thanks to the brilliant creative and casting team for giving me countless, incredible, unimaginable opportunities. For my own elders Betty, Bob and Donna.

Stephen Ashfield (Elder Mckinley): Stephen is a very excited Glasgow lad making his Broadway debut straight from his Olivier Award-winning performance in the original London cast of The Book of Mormon. West End credits include: Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys (WhatOnStage Award), Casey O'Brien in Boy Meets Boy, Emmett in Legally Blonde, Adam in Imagine This, John in Tomorrow Morning, Nick Piazza in Fame, Boy Georgein Taboo. Film/TV: Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd, Call The Midwife, The Royal Variety Performance 2008.Education: Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Royal Academy of Music, London.

Kim Exum (Nabulungi): Kim is beyond excited and extremely humbled to be making her Broadway debut with such an extraordinary show! Kim is a Baltimore native and proud VCU alum, who's recent credits include For The Last Time (Off-Broadway), Central Avenue Breakdown (NYMF/DIMF), Seussical the Musical (National Tour), and "Bull" (CBS). Many thanks to Mom, Dad, Irene & DDO, and all my friends and family! "An artist's duty is to reflect the times"-Nina Simone.

Sterling Jarvis (Mafala Hatimbi): Broadway: Debut!! Credits include: Helen Lawrence (BAM, European/CND tours), Driving Miss Daisy. CND premieres of The Whipping Man, Ruined, The Wild Party, Caroline or Change, (Dora Award) Clybourne Park, We Will Rock You, The Lion King. Awards/Nominations: 4 Doras, 2 Junos. Film/TV: "Degrassi," "Aaliyah," "Rookie Blue," "Suits," "Nikita," "Lost Girl," "Covert Affairs," The Sentinel, "The West Wing," "Zaboomafoo." Sterling is a golf loving Canadian who is ecstatic about joining the Broadway company! Love to my family!

Derrick Williams (General): Derrick is thrilled to be joining the Broadway company of The Book of Mormon having come directly from the 1st National Tour. He was last seen in the Las Vegas Company of The Lion King playing the role of Mufasa. Broadway credits include Wicked (Fiyero), Aida, Swing. National Tours: Wicked, Aida, Smokey Joe's Café. TV credits: Heart of Dixie, Numbers, Ghost Whisperer, and Chapelle Show on Comedy Central. For my family.

Lewis Cleale (Missionary Training Center Voice/Price's Dad/Joseph Smith/Mission President): Broadway: Sondheim on Sondheim, Spamalot, Amour, Once Upon a Mattress, Swinging on a Star (Drama Desknom.). Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks, A New Brain, Time and Again, Call Me Madam (Encores!). Tours: Sunset Boulevard, South Pacific, Mamma Mia! Regional includes Giant, Passion (Helen Hayes Award), 1776(Helen Hayes nom.). Recordings: Infinite Joy: The Songs of William Finn, Encores From Encores!, Myths and Hymns, Great Musicals, Call Me Madam, Amour, Once Upon a Mattress, Swinging on a Star. Film: Frozen.

Randy Aaron (Swing): Broadway/Tour: 9 to 5: The Musical, Cry-Baby, Dame Edna: Back with a Vengeance, Joseph. Off-Broadway: The Tin Pan Alley Rag, Junie B. Jones. Regional: White Christmas, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Hairspray.

J. Casey Barrett (Ensemble): Broadway debut! Casey joins the Broadway company after nearly three years with the amazing Jumamosi tour. Prior to NYC, Casey served the audiences at Barter Theatre in Virginia's Blue Ridge. Graduate of Northwestern State in his native Louisiana. Much love and many thanks to his family and The Book of Mormon team!

Graham Bowen (Swing, Resident Dance Captain): Broadway: original companies of Gypsy, 42nd Street, Swan Lake and Big. Tours: Spamalot, 42nd Street. Other: world premieres of Robin and the 7 Hoods, Whistle Down the Wind, White Christmas, Christmas Spectacular. Film/TV: Pitch, "One Life to Live," "All My Children," "Guiding Light," "SNL," "The Late Show with David Letterman," numerous commercials/voiceovers.

Tallia Brinson (Ensemble): Broadway Debut! National Tours: The Book of Mormon, Dreamgirls, Xanadu(First National), Rent (Mimi). Regional: Ruined (Sophie; DCTC), Caroline or Change (Radio; Arden Theater), High School Musical (Taylor; NSMT, The MUNY). The University of the Arts BFA graduate. Much Love to my Family for their continued love and support!

Christian Delcroix (Ensemble): Broadway: Follies (Young Buddy), South Pacific (Professor) Tours: Seven Brides...(Gideon) Regional: Most recently Curly at Goodspeed in The Great American Mousical, directed by Julie Andrews. Other theatres: Kennedy Center, Paper Mill, Trinity Rep, Actors Theatre of Louisville. FSU Graduate. Love to his family, his wife Margot, daughter Juliette and son Mercer.

Ben Estus (Ensemble): Broadway debut. Regional favorites include: Titanic, The Fantasticks, 42nd Street, Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Film/TV: The Preacher's Daughter (Lifetime Movie Network), Paradise, Texas. Proud Northwestern University graduate. Many thanks to Carrie Gardner Casting, Bret Adams, friends, and family.

Donell James Foreman (Ensemble): Broadway debut! National Tours: The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia!, and Hairspray. NYC: Myths and Hymns, Measure of Success, Walker in Babylon, and his all-Prince one-man show Sign o' the Times. Music Videos: "Puppet". Donell has also been a soloist in the Symphony Pops Disney in Concert series. For Joshua and Donald.

Charlie Franklin (Ensemble): Charlie is incredibly psyched to be back at Mormon. NY Theatre: The Bridges of Madison County (Original Broadway Cast), Parade (Lincoln Center), Big River (City Center Encores!). Recent regional credits include The Secret Garden (TUTS), Lord of the Flies (Denver Center). Proud Pace University grad! For my fam.

Jacob Haren (Ensemble): Broadway debut! Credits include The Book of Mormon (national tour), Rock of Ages (Las Vegas), Up Here (La Jolla Playhouse) and Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can (Moonlight Stage Productions). Huge thanks to The Mine and Bobby. Beyond grateful for my family, friends and Daniel. Ma Ha Nei Bu Eebowai. Hey you... DREAM.

Keziah John-Paul (Swing): Keziah is thrilled to continue her journey with The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Keziah is a proud graduate of NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway. National Tours: The Book of Mormon. Favorite roles: The Wild Party (Kate), Broadway @ the White House (Ensemble), The Seven (DJ). Abundance of love to Mom, family, friends, teachers, and gratitude to BOM for this incredible opportunity.

Oyoyo Joi (Ensemble): Oyoyo is extremely happy to be re-joining the cast of The Book of Mormon on Broadway after being with its 2nd National Tour! Broadway: The Book of Mormon. National Tours: The Book of Mormon, Memphis 2nd National Tour. Regional: The Wiz, Hairspray, Sweet Charity. So much love to my family, BYU Alums and the man upstairs. Thank you all for blessing me!

John K. Kramer (Ensemble): Broadway Debut! Regional: "Doody" in Grease (MSMT), "Riff" West Side Story and "Sir Robin" Spamalot(Woodstock Playhouse). BWU Class of '16. Much love to Mom, Dad, The Kramer Gang, Tony, and the whole family of BW. For KJB.

Ben Laxton (Ensemble): Broadway debut fresh off the national tours of the Book of Mormon! Tours: Ghost (u/s Sam), Catch Me... (u/s Frank Jr.). Regional: Next to Normal (Gabe), Spring Awakening (Melchior), Annie (Rooster). Thank you Mom, Dad, Tori, Mrs. Halbert, Team Mormon, Todd, and my world Andrea! Proud Belmont Grad!

Matthew Marks (Swing): Matthew is jubilant to be joining this stellar cast. Broadway debut (sort of)! He was last "seen" in West Side Story at the Palace Theatre (kinda). National tour: Fiddler on the Roof (Fyedka). Thanks to both Matts, Stephanie, Cloi, Terry, Robert, family and friends. This book is changing my life!

Jevares Myrick (Swing): Jevares is thrilled to be returning to the broadway company of The Book of Mormon! Broadway: The Book of Mormon, National Tours: The Book of Mormon (Latter Day and Jumamosi Tours). 5-Time Suzi Bass Award Nominee (2 wins), and Ovation Award Winner. Co-Creator and composer of (iLLA: A Hip-Hop Musical. Love to all of my family, friends, and CCCEPA! illathemusical.com

Darius Nichols (Ensemble): Broadway: HAIR - Original Revival Cast/Original London Revival Cast/National Tour (Hud) South Pacific - Original Revival Cast (ensemble), 110 in the Shade - Original Revival Cast (Jimmy u/s). Off-Broadway: Zanna, Don't! - Original Cast (Buck); Junie B. Jones - Original Cast (Sheldon). National tours: Fame - The Musical(Goody).

JJ Niemann (Swing): JJ is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! Recent credits: Hairspray, The MUNY; Damn Yankees, Shrek, Aida, South Pacific, Pittsburgh CLO; Little Women (Laurie), Rock of Ages (Drew), Cats (Mistoffelees), Parade (Frankie), Elon. Proud BFA, Elon MT17. AEA. Thanks to CGF Talent, Team Mormon and family.

John Eric Parker (Ensemble): Broadway: Memphis, All Shook Up, Rent. New York: The Wiz (City Center), The Body Beautiful, Jerry Springer(Carnegie Hall). Regional: The Overwhelming, Intimate Apparel, Once on This Island, Chess. A proud member of the Broadway Inspirational Voices, has sung/recorded with Jason Mraz, Elton John, Liza Minnelli and Barbara Cook.

Chase Ramsey (Standby Elder Cunningham): Broadway Debut. Regional: Berkeley Rep and The Guthrie. Film: Forget the Rest, Heart of Paradise. TV: Food Network, Cooking Channel, Sundance TV, and California Dream Eater. Director for The Walt Disney Company. Love to KMR, CESD, Commercial Talent, and Whitaker Entertainment. Grad: Utah Valley University. AEA, DGA, SDC. Everything for Janessa, Jude, and Beckett.

Destinee Rea (Ensemble): Destinee is excited to join the BOM Family! Broadway: Amelie; Regional: Sarah, Ragtime (PSF), Chiffon, Little Shop (Music Circus) Lorrell, Dreamgirls (NSMT) and Dorothy, The Wiz (Maltz Jupiter Theatre). Destinee is the Co-Founder of BOLD. Thanks to the Mine and my amazing friends and family for dreaming with me.

Jamard Richardson (Swing): Broadway/Off-Broadway: Waitress (reading), Invisible Thread. National Tours: The Book of Mormon. Regional: Witness Uganda, Tarzan. Originally from Dayton, OH and a proud alum of The University of Oklahoma. Endless gratitude to my family/friends for their love and support! MLMR, every performance is for you. #BoomerSooner! #ShareLove #GiveLove#SpreadLove

Jasmin Richardson (Ensemble): is ecstatic to be joining The Book of Mormon! Broadway: Gettin the Band Back Together, National/ International Tours: The Bodyguard as Nicki Marron, Memphis (Felicia), Dreamgirls (Deena) Grateful for my beautiful family, I love you guys! Love you too my sweet space cadet. JasminRichardson.com

Arbender J. Robinson (Ensemble): Arbender is excited to return to The Book of Mormon. Broadway: Hairspray, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Hair, Ragtime, Disney's The Lion King, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Les Miserables, Shuffle Along, In Transit. He is a Chicago area native and a proud graduate of Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI.

Alexander Ross (Standby Elder Price): Broadway debut! Regional: Cabaret, Sense and Sensibility, A Christmas Carol, Joseph...Dreamcoat (Dallas Theater Center), Boy From Oz & Altar Boyz (Uptown Players), Bull (Second Thought) Film: Logan Luckydirected by Steven Soderbergh. TV: NCIS LA, The Long Road Home, Queen of the South, Revolution. OKCU alum. Cheers to the teams at Ent.lab, MCA and JLA. Always love to my wonderful family and friends. For Dad.

Bud Weber (Standby Elder Price): Bud is thrilled to be joining the Broadway company after being an original company member of the 1st National Tour. Other credits include Wicked, Aladdin and Something Rotten!. Thank you to Abrams Artists, Boston Conservatory and his friends and family for their constant love and support.

Maia Nkenge Wilson (Ensemble): Maia is an original cast member of The Book of Mormon, she was also in the OBC of 9to5 and The Color Purple. Other Broadway credits: Waitress, Shrek, and Rent. Film: Disney's Frozen (Bulda) and Top Five. Spelman College Grad. Love to my children Daisy and Revelation. Namastè!

