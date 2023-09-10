Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions

In the latest episode of The Book of Mormon’s 19 Questions, Bobby Lopez (Book, Music, Lyrics), talks about creating the show with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who’s on his guilty pleasure playlist, and where the double EGOT keeps all those awards.

Watch the video below!

Winner of 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical! Called “the best musical of this century” (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) and “the monster hit Broadway’s been desperate for” (Michael Riedel, New York Post). The Book of Mormon follows a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. Described by Jon Stewart of The Daily Show as “a crowning achievement, so good it makes me angry” and by Entertainment Weekly as “the funniest musical of all time,” see it now or find yourself asking, “Dear God, how do I get tickets?” (Village Voice).



