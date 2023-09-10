Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions

The Book of Mormon is currently running on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre..

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

In the latest episode of The Book of Mormon’s 19 Questions, Bobby Lopez (Book, Music, Lyrics), talks about creating the show with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who’s on his guilty pleasure playlist, and where the double EGOT keeps all those awards.

Watch the video below!

Winner of 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical! Called “the best musical of this century” (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) and “the monster hit Broadway’s been desperate for” (Michael Riedel, New York Post). The Book of Mormon follows a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. Described by Jon Stewart of The Daily Show as “a crowning achievement, so good it makes me angry” and by Entertainment Weekly as “the funniest musical of all time,” see it now or find yourself asking, “Dear God, how do I get tickets?” (Village Voice).






Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMONs 19 Questions Photo
Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions

In the latest episode of BOM’s 19 Questions, the INCREDIBLE Bobby Lopez (Book, Music, Lyrics), talks about creating the show with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who’s on his guilty pleasure playlist, and where the double EGOT keeps all those awards. Watch the episode here!

2
THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete Guide Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

3
James Marsden Was Once Offered the Role of Elder Price MORMON Photo
James Marsden Was Once Offered the Role of 'Elder Price' MORMON

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that James Marsden has set his sites on Broadway. In reponse to the news, Josh Gad took to Twitter to share some Broadway trivia, revealing that Marsden was originally offered the role of 'Elder Price' in The Book of Mormon! 

4
VIDEO: BOOK OF MORMON Surpasses MISS SAIGON as 13th Longest Show Photo
VIDEO: BOOK OF MORMON Surpasses MISS SAIGON as 13th Longest Show

Last week, The Book of Mormon's 4,093rd performance surpassed the run of the original production of Miss Saigon. With this milestone, the musical becomes the 13th longest running Broadway show. In celebration, the company posted a video to its social media accounts, featuring members of the cast lipsyncing to 'I'd Give My Life For You' from Miss Saigon.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Book of Mormon Logo Pom Beanie Book of Mormon Logo Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon New Recruit Bodysuit Book of Mormon New Recruit Bodysuit
Book of Mormon Plush Frog Book of Mormon Plush Frog
Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet Book of Mormon Acrylic Jumping Mormon Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 QuestionsVideo: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in RehearsalVideo: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla PlayhousePhotos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
CHICAGO

Recommended For You