VIDEO: THE BOOK OF MORMON Surpasses MISS SAIGON as 13th Longest-Running Broadway Show

Click Here for More on THE BOOK OF MORMON

Last week, The Book of Mormon's 4,093rd performance surpassed the run of the original production of Miss Saigon. With this milestone, the musical becomes the 13th longest running Broadway show.

In celebration, the company posted a video to its social media accounts, featuring members of the cast lipsyncing to "I'd Give My Life For You" from Miss Saigon.

Check out the video below!

The Book of Mormon's 4,093rd performance surpasses the run of the original production of Miss Saigon, making it the 13th longest running Broadway show. Congrats to the whole Mormon family! pic.twitter.com/Egm0pfQhRe - The Book of Mormon (@BookofMormon) September 3, 2022

THE BOOK OF MORMON is now playing at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 West 49th Street).

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.



Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by two-time Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochmanand two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.