THE BOOK OF MORMON Passes JERSEY BOYS to Become Broadway's 12th Longest Running Show

The Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon celebrates the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons musical with a “Walk Like A Man”/ “Man Up” mashup. 

By: Dec. 28, 2023

The Book of Mormon

Tonight, Broadway’s The Book of Mormon plays its 4643rd performance, passing Jersey Boys to become the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. The Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon celebrates the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons musical with a “Walk Like A Man”/ “Man Up” mashup. 

The Book of Mormon is also the longest running show in the history of Jujamcyn Theatres and is the longest running show in the 98-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre (230 West 49th Street). 
 
Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.
 
The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.
 
The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. 
 
Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

