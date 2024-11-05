News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance

The Book of Mormon is the longest running musical in the 99-year history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and the 12th longest running Broadway show of all time.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
The Book of Mormon celebrated its 5,000th performance on Broadway on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment! See photos here! 
 
The Book of Mormon is the longest running musical in the 99-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, and the 12th longest running Broadway show of all time.
 
Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the O’Neill house record more than 50 times. The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.
 
The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The production is also on tour in the UK, and opens in Sydney, Australia in 2025.
 
The Book of Mormon on Broadway stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Keziah John-Paul as Nabulungi, PJ Adzima as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi.
 
The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.  
 
Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television show, “South Park,” which recently completed its 26th season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Keziah John-Paul

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Jordan Matthew Brown and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Jacques C. Smith, Keziah John-Paul, Jordan Matthew Brown, Kevin Clay, PJ Adzima & the cast of "The Book of Mormon"

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Jordan Matthew Brown and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Keziah John-Paul, Jordan Matthew Brown and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Keziah John-Paul, Jordan Matthew Brown and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Jacques C. Smith, Keziah John-Paul, Jordan Matthew Brown, Kevin Clay, PJ Adzima, Derrick Williams & the cast of "The Book of Mormon"

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
John Eric Parker, PJ Adzima, Derrick Williams & the cast of "The Book of Mormon"

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Keziah John-Paul, Jordan Matthew Brown and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Nikki M. James and Stephen Oremus

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Stephen Oremus and Robert Lopez

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Scott Pask and Anne Garefino

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Scott Pask, Robert Lopez, Anne Garefino, Stephen Oremus and Nikki M. James

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Jordan Matthew Brown and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Paul Schwensen and Noah Marlowe

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Lewis Cleale and John Eric Parker

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
PJ Adzima and Jacques C. Smith

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Original Cast Members John Eric Parker, Graham Bowen and Lewis Cleale

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Kevin Clay, Nikki M. James and Jordan Matthew Brown

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Racquel Williams and J Nycole Ralph

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Stephen Oremus, Nikki M. James and John Eric Parker

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
The Cast of "The Book of Mormon"

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
The Cast of "The Book of Mormon"

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
The Cast of "The Book of Mormon"

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Jordan Matthew Brown, Robert Lopez and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Arica Jackson and Kristen Jeter

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Derrick Williams and Racquel Williams

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Michael Composto, Adam J. Miller and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Adam J. Miller, Shaun Moorman, James Ogden II and David Turner

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
PJ Adzima, Derrick Williams and Jacques C. Smith

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Signage at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway's 5000th Performance Image
Signage at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre





