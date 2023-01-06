James Marsden Was Originally Offered the Role of 'Elder Price' in THE BOOK OF MORMON

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that James Marsden has set his sites on Broadway. In reponse to the news, Josh Gad took to Twitter to share some Broadway trivia, revealing that Marsden was originally offered the role of 'Elder Price' in The Book of Mormon!

Trivia. He was offered Elder Price in Mormon before the brilliant Andrew Rannells came in and made it instantly iconic. https://t.co/GGlASWX1Lm - Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 5, 2023

Marsden is no stranger to musicals, appearing as Corny Collins in the 2007 movie musical adaptation of Hairspray. He sang two songs for the film's soundtrack which has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Marsden also sang in the hit Disney movie musical Enchanted and its subsequent sequel, Disenchanted.

He began his acting career guest-starring in television shows Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Touched by an Angel, and Party of Five. He gained prominence with his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men film series and starred in 2006's Superman Returns.

Following his breakthrough in comic book films, he has had starring roles in family-friendly films such as Enchanted and Hop and leading man roles in 27 Dresses and The Best of Me. Marsden later starred in a range of independent films such as Small Apartments, Bachelorette, and Robot & Frank.

He also returned to television guest-starring in MODERN FAMILY and playing Liz Lemon's love interest, Criss Chros in 30 ROCK in a supporting role. Marsden then portrayed President John F. KENNEDY in Lee Daniels' The Butler and had a supporting role as an antagonist in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.