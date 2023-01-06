James Marsden Was Originally Offered the Role of 'Elder Price' in THE BOOK OF MORMON

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that James Marsden has set his sites on Broadway. In reponse to the news, Josh Gad took to Twitter to share some Broadway trivia, revealing that Marsden was originally offered the role of 'Elder Price' in The Book of Mormon!
Marsden is no stranger to musicals, appearing as Corny Collins in the 2007 movie musical adaptation of Hairspray. He sang two songs for the film's soundtrack which has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Marsden also sang in the hit Disney movie musical Enchanted and its subsequent sequel, Disenchanted.
He began his acting career guest-starring in television shows Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Touched by an Angel, and Party of Five. He gained prominence with his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men film series and starred in 2006's Superman Returns.
Following his breakthrough in comic book films, he has had starring roles in family-friendly films such as Enchanted and Hop and leading man roles in 27 Dresses and The Best of Me. Marsden later starred in a range of independent films such as Small Apartments, Bachelorette, and Robot & Frank.
He also returned to television guest-starring in MODERN FAMILY and playing Liz Lemon's love interest, Criss Chros in 30 ROCK in a supporting role. Marsden then portrayed President John F. KENNEDY in Lee Daniels' The Butler and had a supporting role as an antagonist in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.
It might be impossible not to have heard about the musical, The Book of Mormon. Unless you've been locked away from the world for the last couple of years. Oh. Well, pandemic aside, this show needs almost no introduction.
Last week, The Book of Mormon's 4,093rd performance surpassed the run of the original production of Miss Saigon. With this milestone, the musical becomes the 13th longest running Broadway show. In celebration, the company posted a video to its social media accounts, featuring members of the cast lipsyncing to 'I'd Give My Life For You' from Miss Saigon.
A new non-equity national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, the winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, will launch this September and visit over 50 cities across the U.S., including 29 where the show has never played before.
Josh Gad recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about how he once auditioned for the same role as Nick Lachey. Then, his life came full circle when Nick came to audition for Elder Price in The Book of Mormon years later!
