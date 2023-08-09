THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Book of Mormon playing on Broadway?

The Book of Mormon is playing at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, located at 230 West 49th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to The Book of Mormon on Broadway?

The Eugene O'Neill Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 50th Street (1), 50th Street (C, E), 49th Street (N, R, W), and 7th Ave (B, D, E). Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 59th Street-Columbus Circle (A, B, C, D, 1) are also within walking distance, but will take a bit longer to get there.

It is easy to get a taxi directly to the theater but if driving, lots of parking options are a short walk away. Quik Park or Icon Parking, both on West 48th Street, are under five minutes away on foot, whilst Eastway Parking is almost directly across the road on West 49th Street.

When did The Book of Mormon open on Broadway?

The Book of Mormon premiered on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on March 24, 2011, following previews which began on February 24. It is the fourth longest-running show on Broadway right now.

Is The Book of Mormon playing outside of New York City?

The Book of Mormon is currently playing in London's West End at the Prince of Wales Theatre and is now on tour (non-equity) across the US.

The musical has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

What is The Book of Mormon about?

The Book of Mormon follows two missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they attempt to preach the faith to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village. The earnest young men are challenged by the lack of interest from the locals, who are distracted by more pressing issues such as HIV/AIDS, famine, female genital mutilation, child molestation, and oppression by the local warlord.

Who wrote The Book of Mormon?

The Book of Mormon is a musical comedy with music, lyrics, and book by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw.

How long is The Book of Mormon?

The Book of Mormon runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does The Book of Mormon play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in The Book of Mormon?

Characters in The Book of Mormon include: Elder Price, Elder Cunningham, Nabulungi, Elder McKinley, Mafala Hatimbi, Joseph Smith, and General.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon?

The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon starred Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in the two leading roles. The cast also included Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, Michael Potts, Lewis Cleale, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Is the original Broadway cast still in The Book of Mormon?

The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon is no longer in the show.

What songs are in The Book of Mormon?

"Hello!" – Mormons

"Two by Two" – Price, Mormons

"You and Me (But Mostly Me)" – Price, Cunningham

"Hasa Diga Eebowai" – Mafala, Price, Cunningham, and Ugandans

"Turn It Off" – McKinley, Mormons

"I Am Here for You" – Cunningham, Price

"All-American Prophet" – Price, Cunningham, Joseph Smith, Angel Moroni and Company

"Sal Tlay Ka Siti" – Nabulungi

"I Am Here for You" (Reprise)† – Cunningham

"Man Up" – Cunningham, Nabulungi, Price, Doctor, Mormons, Ugandans

"Making Things Up Again" – Cunningham, Cunningham's Dad, Joseph Smith, Mormon, Moroni, Uhura, Darth Vader, Hobbits, Ugandans

"Spooky Mormon Hell Dream" – Price, Lucifer, Hitler, Genghis Khan, Jeffrey Dahmer, Johnnie Cochran, Skeletons, Devils

"I Believe" – Price, Mormons (offstage), Ugandans (offstage)

"Baptize Me" – Cunningham and Nabulungi

"I Am Africa" – McKinley, Cunningham, Doctor, Mormons, Ugandans

"Joseph Smith American Moses" – Ugandans

"Hasa Diga Eebowai" (Reprise)† – Nabulungi

"You and Me (But Mostly Me)" (Reprise) – Price and Cunningham

"Tomorrow Is a Latter Day" – Price, Cunningham, McKinley, Nabulungi, Mormons, Ugandans

"Hello!" (Reprise) – Company

"Encore" – Company

Does The Book of Mormon have a cast recording?

Yes! The Book of Mormon Original Broadway Cast Recording was recorded by the musical's original Broadway cast and released on May 17, 2011 to digital outlets.

The album saw a physical release on June 7, 2011, in a deluxe package with liner notes provided by former The New York Times theatre critic Frank Rich, as well as full lyrics and a synopsis of the musical. The Book of Mormon was named best musical theater album at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

Did The Book of Mormon win any awards?

The Book of Mormon was awarded nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical. The musical also won 5 Drama Desk Awards, and 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Can I bring my child to The Book of Mormon?

Be advised that The Book of Mormon contains explicit language. Children under 4 will not be admitted.

How do I get tickets to The Book of Mormon?

Does The Book of Mormon have a lottery?

A limited number of $45 tickets for each performance will be sold via an online lottery. Visit luckyseat.com to enter. Drawings will begin on 11:00 AM EDT and will continue throughout the day as needed. If selected as a winner, be sure to check your email with details and the purchase deadline.

