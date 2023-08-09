THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Get all the details you need about The Book of Mormon on Broadway.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 4 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast

THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Book of Mormon playing on Broadway?

The Book of Mormon is playing at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, located at 230 West 49th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to The Book of Mormon on Broadway?

The Eugene O'Neill Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 50th Street (1), 50th Street (C, E), 49th Street (N, R, W), and 7th Ave (B, D, E). Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 59th Street-Columbus Circle (A, B, C, D, 1) are also within walking distance, but will take a bit longer to get there.

It is easy to get a taxi directly to the theater but if driving, lots of parking options are a short walk away. Quik Park or Icon Parking, both on West 48th Street, are under five minutes away on foot, whilst Eastway Parking is almost directly across the road on West 49th Street.

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did The Book of Mormon open on Broadway?

The Book of Mormon premiered on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on March 24, 2011, following previews which began on February 24. It is the fourth longest-running show on Broadway right now.

Is The Book of Mormon playing outside of New York City?

The Book of Mormon is currently playing in London's West End at the Prince of Wales Theatre and is now on tour (non-equity) across the US.

The musical has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Book of Mormon
Cody Jamison Strand, Kim Exum and Dave Thomas Brown
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

What is The Book of Mormon about?

The Book of Mormon follows two missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they attempt to preach the faith to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village. The earnest young men are challenged by the lack of interest from the locals, who are distracted by more pressing issues such as HIV/AIDS, famine, female genital mutilation, child molestation, and oppression by the local warlord.

Who wrote The Book of Mormon?

The Book of Mormon is a musical comedy with music, lyrics, and book by Trey ParkerRobert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. 

How long is The Book of Mormon?

The Book of Mormon runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does The Book of Mormon play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in The Book of Mormon?

Characters in The Book of Mormon include: Elder Price, Elder Cunningham, Nabulungi, Elder McKinley, Mafala Hatimbi, Joseph Smith, and General.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon?

The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon starred Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in the two leading roles. The cast also included Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, Michael Potts, Lewis Cleale, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Book of Mormon
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannels, and Josh Gad
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Is the original Broadway cast still in The Book of Mormon?

The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon is no longer in the show.

What songs are in The Book of Mormon?

"Hello!" – Mormons
"Two by Two" – Price, Mormons
"You and Me (But Mostly Me)" – Price, Cunningham
"Hasa Diga Eebowai" – Mafala, Price, Cunningham, and Ugandans
"Turn It Off" – McKinley, Mormons
"I Am Here for You" – Cunningham, Price
"All-American Prophet" – Price, Cunningham, Joseph Smith, Angel Moroni and Company
"Sal Tlay Ka Siti" – Nabulungi
"I Am Here for You" (Reprise)† – Cunningham
"Man Up" – Cunningham, Nabulungi, Price, Doctor, Mormons, Ugandans
"Making Things Up Again" – Cunningham, Cunningham's Dad, Joseph Smith, Mormon, Moroni, Uhura, Darth Vader, Hobbits, Ugandans
"Spooky Mormon Hell Dream" – Price, Lucifer, Hitler, Genghis Khan, Jeffrey Dahmer, Johnnie Cochran, Skeletons, Devils
"I Believe" – Price, Mormons (offstage), Ugandans (offstage)
"Baptize Me" – Cunningham and Nabulungi
"I Am Africa" – McKinley, Cunningham, Doctor, Mormons, Ugandans
"Joseph Smith American Moses" – Ugandans
"Hasa Diga Eebowai" (Reprise)† – Nabulungi
"You and Me (But Mostly Me)" (Reprise) – Price and Cunningham
"Tomorrow Is a Latter Day" – Price, Cunningham, McKinley, Nabulungi, Mormons, Ugandans
"Hello!" (Reprise) – Company
"Encore" – Company

Does The Book of Mormon have a cast recording?

Yes! The Book of Mormon Original Broadway Cast Recording was recorded by the musical's original Broadway cast and released on May 17, 2011 to digital outlets.

The album saw a physical release on June 7, 2011, in a deluxe package with liner notes provided by former The New York Times theatre critic Frank Rich, as well as full lyrics and a synopsis of the musical. The Book of Mormon was named best musical theater album at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

Did The Book of Mormon win any awards?

The Book of Mormon was awarded nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical. The musical also won 5 Drama Desk Awards, and 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Can I bring my child to The Book of Mormon?

Be advised that The Book of Mormon contains explicit language. Children under 4 will not be admitted.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to The Book of Mormon?

You can get tickets to The Book of Mormon and every other Broadway show here. 

Does The Book of Mormon have a lottery?

A limited number of $45 tickets for each performance will be sold via an online lottery. Visit luckyseat.com to enter. Drawings will begin on 11:00 AM EDT and will continue throughout the day as needed. If selected as a winner, be sure to check your email with details and the purchase deadline.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on The Book of Mormon here!




RELATED STORIES

1
James Marsden Was Once Offered the Role of Elder Price MORMON Photo
James Marsden Was Once Offered the Role of 'Elder Price' MORMON

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that James Marsden has set his sites on Broadway. In reponse to the news, Josh Gad took to Twitter to share some Broadway trivia, revealing that Marsden was originally offered the role of 'Elder Price' in The Book of Mormon! 

2
VIDEO: BOOK OF MORMON Surpasses MISS SAIGON as 13th Longest Show Photo
VIDEO: BOOK OF MORMON Surpasses MISS SAIGON as 13th Longest Show

Last week, The Book of Mormon's 4,093rd performance surpassed the run of the original production of Miss Saigon. With this milestone, the musical becomes the 13th longest running Broadway show. In celebration, the company posted a video to its social media accounts, featuring members of the cast lipsyncing to 'I'd Give My Life For You' from Miss Saigon.

3
THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Launches Next Month in Utica Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Launches Next Month in Utica

A new non-equity national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, the winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, will launch this September and visit over 50 cities across the U.S., including 29 where the show has never played before.

4
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reveals Nick Lachey Auditioned For BOOK OF MORMON Photo
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reveals Nick Lachey Auditioned For BOOK OF MORMON

Josh Gad recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about how he once auditioned for the same role as Nick Lachey. Then, his life came full circle when Nick came to audition for Elder Price in The Book of Mormon years later!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Book of Mormon Recycled Tote Book of Mormon Recycled Tote
Book of Mormon Cream Hasa Diga Tee Book of Mormon Cream Hasa Diga Tee
Book of Mormon Plush Frog Book of Mormon Plush Frog
Book of Mormon Ugly Holiday Sweater pullover Book of Mormon Ugly Holiday Sweater pullover

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. Originally from North Carolina, she currently calls New York City home.... (read more about this author)

THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete GuideTHE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway - A Complete Guide
MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete GuideMOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway- A Complete Guide
& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide
ALADDIN on Broadway- A Complete GuideALADDIN on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
WICKED

Recommended For You