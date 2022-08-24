THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Launches Next Month in Utica

A new non-equity national tour of The Book of Mormon, the winner of nine Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical, will launch this September and visit over 50 cities across the U.S., including 29 where the show has never played before. The tour will open September 29, 2022 at Hershey Theatre in Hershey, PA, following technical rehearsals and preview performances beginning September 23 in Utica, NY. Announced 2022-23 tour dates can be found at TheBookofMormonTour.com.

With eleven years and counting on Broadway and close to a decade on tour, The Book of Mormon has played to over 19 million fans to date. Produced by NETworks Presentations, the new tour has been built to play in even more theatres across the country, including 29 new markets in the first year alone.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

The cast for the national tour of The Book of Mormon features Sam McLellan as Elder Price, Sam Nackman as Elder Cunningham, Berlande as Nabulungi, Sean Casey Flanagan as Elder McKinley, Lamont J. Whitaker as Mafala Hatimbi, Trevor Dorner as Missionary Training Center Voice/Price's Dad/Joseph Smith/Mission President, and Dewight Braxton Jr as General. The Ensemble features Kemari Bryant, Gideon Chickos, Jarius Miquel Cliett, Tamara Daly, Matthew Dant, Craig Franke, Vance Klassen, William J. Lassiter, Evan Lennon, Joey Myers, Rachel Parker, Justin Phillips, Trinity Posey, Nadia Ra'shaun, and Kyle Segar. Swings for the tour include Bernie Baldassaro, India Boone, Aaron Brown, Justin Forward, Eliah B. Johnson, Joshua Keen, Connor Olney, and Thomas Ed Purvis.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for The Book of Mormon, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.