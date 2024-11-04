Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Cast Tries to Guess Other Productions That Reached 5000 Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Book of Mormon celebrates its 5000th performance on Broadway tonight, a rare feat only a handful of Broadway shows have accomplished.

To celebrate the milestone performance, the cast of the hit musical have tried to guess the other 11 musicals that have reached 5000 performances. See how many they got correct above!

The Book of Mormon is the longest running musical in the 99-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, and the 12th longest running Broadway show of all time.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the O’Neill house record more than 50 times. The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The production is also on tour in the UK, and opens in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

The Book of Mormon on Broadway stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Keziah John-Paul as Nabulungi, PJ Adzima as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi.

The cast also features Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Thomas Doegler, Rosharra Francis, Garfield Hammonds, Arica Jackson, Kristen Jeter, Joshua Keen, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Matthew Marks, Noah Marlowe, Henry McGinniss, Tony Moreno, Jevares Myrick, Andrew Nelin, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Destinee Ree, Jamard Richardson, Jasmin Richardson, Paul Schwensen, Leonard Sullivan and Racquel Williams.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.