Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Cast Sings 'Seasons of Love' as Show Passes RENT's Run

With today’s matinee, The Book of Mormon plays its 5,124th performance, where it will surpass the run of the original Broadway production of Rent to become Broadway’s 11th longest-running show. To celebrate the occasion, the cast of The Book of Mormon performed “Seasons of Love” at the curtain call of last night’s performance. The performance was introduced by cast members Jacques C. Smith and John Eric Parker, who both made their Broadway debuts in Rent.

The Broadway production also recently celebrated its 5,000th performance and is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.