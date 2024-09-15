Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Stage Time with PJ Adzima

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is brimming with all the latest Bway news, provided by BroadwayWorld!

Then I am joined by PJ Adzima to talk all about his incredible career, including the creation of his own variety show, Stage Time with PJ Adzima! PJ currently plays Elder McKinley in Broadway's The Book of Mormon eight shows a week, and has still managed to create one of the most thrilling variety shows in the NYC nightlife circuit. Stage Time is a monthly downtown variety show at The Slipper Room that brings together the best of Broadway, drag, standup comedy, burlesque, circus and variety entertainment in one knock-out lineup. PJ is one of the smartest and boldest artists I know, and his show is a true showcase of just that. As the Emcee of the show every month, PJ sets the stage for his incredible ensemble of New York City artists with finesse. We talk about the intersectionality of all of the facets of art in this city, and how we need spaces to continue to bring them together. PJ is a gem, U don't wanna miss this episode!

PJ Adzima is a New York City based actor and comedian, currently playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon on Broadway. He is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College with a BFA in Acting and Musical Theater. Credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Girls5Eva (Peacock), Madam Secretary (CBS), The Good Fight (Paramount+), FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), The Tycoons! at RAVE Theater Festival (Winner: Outstanding Performance), Volleygirls and The Cobalteans at NYMF, The Bacchae at La Mama, Royally: An Original Series, and GUNS: A Cabaret under director Liz Swados.