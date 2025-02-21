THE BOOK OF MORMON to Pass RENT to Become Broadway's 11th Longest Running Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the matinee performance on Saturday, February 22, Broadway’s The Book of Mormon will play its 5,124th performance, passing Rent to become the 11th longest running show in Broadway history. The cast filmed the following video to celebrate this milestone, including reminiscences from current The Book of Mormon cast members Jacques C. Smith and John Eric Parker, who both made their Broadway debuts in the original production of Rent. Watch here!

The Broadway production also recently celebrated its 5,000th performance and is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

The Book of Mormon is also playing on the West End and on tour in the UK, will open in Sydney, Australia in July and is currently on tour in North America.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.