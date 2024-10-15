THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Celebrate 5000 Performances on Broadway Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Book of Mormon, winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will celebrate its 5,000th performance on Broadway on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre (230 West 49th Street).

The Book of Mormon is the longest running musical in the 99-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, and the 12th longest running Broadway show of all time.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the O’Neill house record more than 50 times. The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.



The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The production is also on tour in the UK, and opens in Sydney, Australia in 2025.



The Book of Mormon on Broadway stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Keziah John-Paul as Nabulungi, PJ Adzima as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi.



The cast also features Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Thomas Doegler, Rosharra Francis, Garfield Hammonds, Arica Jackson, Kristen Jeter, Joshua Keen, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Matthew Marks, Noah Marlowe, Henry McGinniss, Tony Moreno, Jevares Myrick, Andrew Nelin, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Destinee Ree, Jamard Richardson, Jasmin Richardson, Paul Schwensen, Leonard Sullivan and Racquel Williams.



The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.



Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television show, “South Park,” which recently completed its 26th season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.



Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen, Frozen II, and Coco. He is the first and only person ever to achieve a double ‘EGOT,’ winning at least two each of the four major entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.



The Book of Mormon is co-directed and choreographed by the Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning Casey Nicholaw. His Broadway and West End credits include Some Like It Hot, Disney’s Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Mean Girls, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone.



Scenic design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by six-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman & two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Oremus. Dance music arrangements are by Glen Kelly. Musical director is Justin Mendoza. Casting is by Carrie Gardner. Production Stage Manager is Glynn David Turner. General management is by TT Partners, Adam J. Miller.