Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON Triumphs with Bright Songs and Chaotic Energy

It’s been roughly six years since one of the most outrageous Broadway musicals to exist graced the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Courtesy of Broadway Across Canada, THE BOOK OF MORMON returned to the Vancouver stage this week for a series of performances playing from November 12 to 17. A combination of both satire and song, audiences were taken on a wild musical theatre ride that elicited irrepressible laughter and feeling.

Created by the team behind South Park (Trey Parker and Matt Stone) and the composer of Avenue Q and Frozen (Robert Lopez), THE BOOK OF MORMON is a musical that pushes boundaries by tackling religion with controversial humor. The plot follows the journey of two Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, as they embark on their two-year mission to Uganda. With hopes to share their religion and convert the people of their Ugandan village to Mormonism; the pair soon realize that the harsh realities of violence and poverty stand in their way. Having opposite personalities, both missionaries tackle the challenges in their own way, causing things to take a turn for the worse. Featuring a score of insanely catchy songs mixed with wildly inappropriate humour, THE BOOK OF MORMON brings an unconventional perspective to the theme of religion that challenges your thoughts and lingers beyond the curtain call.

Sam McLellan and company in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

The show is a definite curve ball for first time watchers leaving audiences usually going down the path of either being super offended after the show or absolutely loving every minute of it from start to finish. Despite the wildly inappropriate jokes and subject matter that flow throughout the show, the backbone of the subject matter is seated in a satirical approach to religion. THE BOOK OF MORMON takes a crack at Mormonism through punchy dialogue, spotlighting religious stereotypes, and plaguing the musical’s songs with provocative themes. Looking past the risk of offending audiences, the musical is unapologetically itself, embracing every joke with full velocity.

The fuel to the satirical fire igniting the organized chaos of each scene is the show’s music by Robert Lopez. Starting the show off on a high note is the opening number, “Hello,” followed by “Two by Two” shortly after. These two songs arguably distinguish and define the musical right from the start, embracing the stereotypes of the Mormon religion in a very catchy way. Both upbeat songs bring the energy level of the musical to a high, making connection to the excitement that is often felt by Mormons before embarking on a mission. Moving forward, the music takes a turn to a more controversial side with the songs, “Hasa Diga Eebowai,” and “Turn It Off.” Both containing some of the most crude language used in the musical, the songs embrace unconventional topics in a melodically appealing way.

Sam McLellan and company in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

Act Two kicks everything into full gear with two entertaining musical numbers: “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream” and “Joseph Smith American Moses.” Both are group numbers involving a multitude of costumes, props, and of course, controversial subject matter. “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream” was a highlight of the production purely due to the detail, costuming, and choreographed entrances and exits that took place. With surprises left and right, it was sometimes hard to take in all at once due to the high volume of actors on stage for the number. Acting as the turning point for the musical, “Joseph Smith American Moses,” elicited more thought provoking interpretations beyond the humous front it put forth. The number acted as both a humorous peak and a microcosm of the main themes of the musical. Of course, the main messages are always up to interpretation; however, the power of stories, cultural interpretation, and a critique of organized religion was prominent in this number.

(L-R) Keke Nesbitt and Diego Enrico in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

The touring cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON delivered a memorable overall performance excelling in the comedy, vocals, and character depth of the show. It was obvious that the over-the-top humor and perfectly placed comedic moments were the key to the show’s success. Embracing the chaos of the larger group numbers (in a good way), the group of actors within the cast that really nailed this aspect were the Ugandans. The minute they took the stage, their charisma and dedication to the absurd humorous moments were felt by everyone. Along the same line, the Mormons were the group of actors in the show that showed a lot of character depth from beginning to end. This character depth and growth was amongst the layers of jokes and inappropriate subject matter throughout; however, breaking the show down to its bare bones, you could tell the actors playing the Mormons prioritized that aspect of their performance the most. Overall, THE BOOK OF MORMON was a humor-heavy musical with a very memorable musical score. Beyond its laugh-out-loud moments was a show that carried a lot of heart with stories of hope and resilience.

THE BOOK OF MORMON will play in Vancouver, BC at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from November 12 to 17. The show contains explicit language and sensitive subject matter that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Children under 4 years old will not be admitted. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: (L-R) Diego Enrico and Sam McLellan in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

