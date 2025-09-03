Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON’s Broadway Cast Plays 'Hot Ones'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Book of Mormon stars Racquel Williams and Noah Marlowe are taking on Hot Ones by answering burning questions in a new video. The cast members leave no wing untouched as they answer questions like who the most dramatic member of the cast is, who treats the five minute call like a suggestion, who has the messiest dressing room, the hottest celebrity that's come to the show, and more.

The Book of Mormon is running on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the O’Neill house record more than 50 times. The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The production is also on tour in the UK, and opens in Sydney, Australia in 2025.