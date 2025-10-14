Diego Enrico, Sydney Quildon and More to Join THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Book of Mormon has revealed new Broadway principal cast members. The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical is playing at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

Starting Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Broadway company will welcome Diego Enrico (Broadway debut) as Elder Cunningham, Sydney Quildon (Broadway debut) as Nabulungi, Charlie Franklin (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Floyd Collins, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Elder McKinley, and Jay Wilkison (Broadway: Rent; Off-Broadway: The Whipping Man) as Joseph Smith/Mission President.

On October 26, the company bids farewell to longtime cast members Cody Jamison Strand (Elder Cunningham), Keziah John-Paul (Nabulungi), PJ Adzima (Elder McKinley) and Lewis Cleale (Joseph Smith/Mission President). Strand has played Elder Cunningham for over 13 years on Broadway, on national tour and in London, amassing more performances in the role than any other actor in the show’s history. Cleale, an original cast member, has played the roles of Joseph Smith/Mission President for over 14 years, and over 5,000 performances – more than any other actor still performing in their original principal role in the show’s original Broadway production.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, and later this year will join the list of Broadway’s top 10 longest-running musicals.