VIDEO: Josh Gad Reveals Nick Lachey Auditioned For THE BOOK OF MORMON

Josh Gad recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about how he once auditioned for the same role as Nick Lachey. Then, his life came full circle when Nick came to audition for Elder Price in The Book of Mormon years later!

"Nick came in before Rannells came in and got it," Gad reveals. "And Nick was actually phenomenal!"

"There's an alternate reality where Nick and I were on Broadway together."

Watch the full clip below!

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen and Frozen 2, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.



Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Avenue 5," "Central Park," "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.



His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.



Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.